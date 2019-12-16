Calhoun Basketball battled the Rome Wolves and the Adairsville Tigers last Friday and Saturday, respectively, taking three-of-four in a 48-hour span.
Calhoun vs. Rome
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets and the Rome Wolves squared off in non-region competition at Rome High School. The Lady Jackets (3-4) fell to undefeated Rome 61-33, but the Calhoun boys rebounded with a 58-52 come-from-behind win.
The boys’ game was a tale of two halves. All signs pointed toward a tall, physical Rome team handing Calhoun its second loss of 2019, as the Wolves led 29-19 at the half.
The Yellow Jackets started out of the locker room fast, going on a 10-3 run to cut Rome’s edge to 32-29. After three quarters, Calhoun trailed Rome 41-39.
The fourth quarter saw Calhoun take the lead when Calhoun senior Tonocito Martha hit a three-pointer with 6:48 to play. From there, the Jackets defense proved stingy, outscoring the Wolves 19-11 in the final eight minutes en route to the victory.
Calhoun senior Caleb Boone led the way with 19 points. Fellow senior Gage Maffetone followed close behind with 17.
The Rome Wolves currently compete in Region 7-AAAAA, the same region Calhoun will move to at the start of the 2020-21 academic year. Both Echols and Layson noted how non-region contests like Calhoun-Rome strengthen growth and provide the group an opportunity to evaluate where they stand.
Calhoun vs. Adairsville
The Jackets returned to friendly confines for a Saturday tipoff against the Adairsville Tigers. The Lady Jackets (4-4, 3-1 Region 6-AAA) defeated Adairsville 59-25 while the Yellow Jackets (6-1, 3-1 Region 6-AAA) prevailed 76-59 over the Tigers.