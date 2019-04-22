Before the Yellow Jackets’ regular-season finale, the team honored seniors Ben King and Jeremy Register. The ceremony took place on the field prior to Calhoun’s game versus the North Murray Mountaineers.
“He’s going to lay it on the line each and every time he goes out on the field,” Calhoun head coach Chip Henderson said about Register. “He comes off the field with stains on his pants and that’s what you want. I like dirt players. Players that are going to go out there and don’t mind diving and trying to keep the ball in front of them.”
“(King is) one of the top competitors I’ve ever had to come through here,” Henderson said about King. “He doesn’t leave anything in the tank. He’s goes out, he competes (and) … he’s a warrior out there.”
The team also recognized David Hall, director of baseball operations, who will be retiring at the end of the season after 16 years with the Yellow Jackets.
“Just to come down here and to devote his time to this program, to these kids, it means the world to me,” Henderson said. “We tell him what a blessing he is to us and if we can just give back a little bit of what he’s given to us, I think it’s a good situation for all involved. We’re going to miss him.”
The biggest surprise of the evening came when Henderson’s name was called, as Calhoun Baseball honored the longtime skipper, who is celebrating 25 years as Calhoun High School’s head baseball coach. His family then joined him on the field for pictures.
“The first thing I was wanting to know was, ‘Who’s responsible for this?’ and I still haven’t found that out,” Henderson said. “Very nice gesture. I’m very humbled to be honored. I was speechless … and caught off guard.”
But why has Henderson chosen to remain at Calhoun for 25 years? He summed that up in one word: passion.
“Being a graduate of (Calhoun High School), having played here, and then coming back and having the opportunity to coach here and a game that I love, I think that’s it,” Henderson said. “If you’ve got that passion, it gets you through those tough times, … but tough times make you stronger. I can’t say enough good things about these former players, former coaches that have been with me every step of the way.”
The game itself featured a Yellow Jackets 3-1 victory over the Mountaineers. King, who will be moving on the play baseball at Georgia Tech next year, started the game, going six innings and surrendering only one run.
The regular season is now officially over. Calhoun completes its 2019 schedule with an overall record of 23-5 and a region mark of 14-2. The Yellow Jackets will be the second seed from Region 6 Class AAA and will host a best-of-three series in the first round of the state playoffs.
A doubleheader against Greater Atlanta Christian is scheduled for next Wednesday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. If necessary, a game three will be played Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
“We’ve got to clean up some things,” Henderson said. “It’s a new season. Everyone’s 0-0. We’ve just got to come out and try to play our best ball.”