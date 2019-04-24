SOCCER
The Calhoun boys soccer team defeated Dawson County in penalty kicks 4-2 and won its first-round playoff game by the score of 1-0.
The Yellow Jackets are moving on to the second round, and will face the victor of the Hart County-Westminster game on May 2.
BASEBALL
Calhoun Baseball swept Greater Atlanta Christian on Wednesday at Calhoun High School. The Yellow Jackets took the first two games of a three-game series, game one by the score of 8-6 and game two 3-1.
The Jackets are moving on to the second round of the playoffs and will play at Pace Academy in a doubleheader on May 2. If necessary, a deciding game three will be played on May 3.