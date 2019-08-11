When 5-year-old Lillie Mae Farmer had the chance to meet her hero Cinderella at Disney World back in June, she said the princess told her to "dream big."
Lillie Mae and her family got the chance to visit Disney World, Universal Studios and Sea World thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, and the Applebee's in Calhoun hosted the Farmers for a celebration lunch on Saturday because the staff of the restaurant helped raise $5,800 for the trip.
"They've been wonderful," said Lillie Mae's mother Katie about the Applebee's employees. "Gosh, we walked in to so many decorations and so many people. It's just been awesome."
Lille Mae was born with severe congenital heart disease and has 22 different cardiac diagnosis. She also has heterotaxy syndrome, which is when the body's organs are on the opposite side of typical, so Lille Mae's heart is on her right side and turned around backward.
Diagnosed before birth, Lille Mae was 13 months old when she had open heart surgery.
"She's done really, really well. We still have some low oxygen, and at some point she'll probably have to have another open heart surgery, but for now we are taking it one day at a time," Katie said.
Katie said she has been a stay-at-home mom for all of Lillie Mae's life, but this past week in particular has been challenging for the Dalton family because Lillie Mae has started school. One of her diagnosis is pulmonary stenosis, which causes the little girl to have less endurance than most kids her age, so she can only go to school for half the day.
"When we took my son to kindergarten, my biggest concern was 'who is he going to sit with at lunch,' but with her I wanted to know where the defibrillators were, who was CPR certified," Katie said. "I have never been away from her, I have stayed at home and kept her since she was born. It was heart wrenching walking down the hall and leaving her there."
The family also has the emotional challenge of Lillie Mae wanting to do more than her body will allow.
"She wants to do like everybody else and be like everybody else, but she just can't," Katie said. "As she's getting older she has learned to pace herself, and she sees the difference now. We've always seen it, but she sees it now, and it's hard to have to do that as a parent."
The Farmers said they've had to leave ballgames and other events for quick trips to the emergency room because normally routine illnesses such as the flu or ear infections hit Lille Mae so much harder, and then they end up in Atlanta because regional hospitals can't provide the specialized care she requires.
When the Make-A-Wish foundation approached the Farmers about making Lille Mae's wish come true, the child knew she wanted to go meet Cinderella. After all the funds had been raised for the trip, the organization determined the Calhoun Applebee's was the biggest contributor to this wish.
Alex Formey, area director for Neighborhood Restaurant Partners, said the staff of the restaurant was eager to raise money in the store and by seeking donations from other local businesses.
"The nice thing here in Calhoun is we have one of the most passionate teams in Georgia," Formey said.
The restaurant group owns 119 Applebee's locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Florida and Alabama. The group has raised more than $28,000 for the Make-A-Wish foundation this year.
Eric Tanner, general manager for the Calhoun store, said his staff takes the fundraising efforts seriously, and that they were excited to host the celebration on Saturday so they could meet the child whose wish they helped fulfill.