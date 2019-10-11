The Calhoun Yellow Jackets (5-1, 3-1 region) defended The Reeve as they topped the Adairsville Tigers (3-4, 2-3 region) 39-14 in a Region 6-AAA showdown Friday at Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium.
“We preached all week trying to get off to a fast start and you do that by not turning it over and not having penalties early,” Yellow Jackets head coach Clay Stephenson said. “Of course, we fumble on the third play, but we overcame that and I feel like we got off to a pretty good start and kept it going the whole four quarters.”
Morrow and Hames pace offense
Calhoun senior quarterback Jake Morrow threw two touchdown passes in the effort. After a slow start by the team, Calhoun found its gear early in the second quarter as Morrow’s first touchdown pass finished off a two-play, 36-yard drive. Morrow spotted a wide open Ethan Crump on the right side.
Morrow’s second TD throw came in the third quarter, when he located Crump again, this time from 30 yards out down the middle for Calhoun’s final points of the night.
Not only did Morrow record two TDs, but the senior signal-caller also boasted an efficient game, starting the contest 11-11 passing. In fact, Morrow’s first incompletion did not come until the third quarter, when a pass to the end zone slipped off the fingers of senior Clayton Long.
“He’s only six games into his starting career,” Stephenson said. “As a quarterback, that’s tough. The learning curve is a little bit faster for other positions, but for the quarterback, he’s learning something every week. He’s leading out there Monday-Thursday and he’s coming out Friday and executing.”
Junior running back Jerrian Hames had himself a big day, carrying the ball for 137 yards on 23 carries and two trips to the end zone. The back scored from 5 and 11 yards out.
Speer creates magic
Adairsville faced a fourth down on its side of the field and called its final timeout with 1:04 left before halftime. As Calhoun had no timeouts left, you might think, punt and kneel down the clock to the break.
However, Calhoun’s Cole Speer called a Lee Corso “Not so fast, my friend.” The sophomore speedster caught the Adairsville punt, picked up a couple blocks and turned on the afterburners 75 yards to the house for a touchdown with 45.6 seconds left before halftime. The Jackets elected to go for a two-point conversion and got it, as Clayton Long ran into the right side of the end zone, going up 25-7 at halftime.
“We’ve been very close all year,” Stephenson said. “Cole’s been hurt pretty much the whole year, we got him back last week. He’s dangerous with the ball and we had two back there (for the punt). Will Seamons led block for him and then the rest was off to the races. That was a huge play.”
Defense steps up
Calhoun’s defense played a major disrupting factor in the win. The Yellow Jackets sacked Adairsville starting quarterback Conner Crunkleton four times and also created five turnovers: three via interceptions, one by a fumble and one on a muffed punt return.
“They played really well,” Stephenson said. “We feel like we’ve got a really good secondary to go along with our front six.”
Up Next
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets prepare for a road contest at Murray County next Friday, Oct. 18. Kickoff from Murray County High School is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.