Cagle: Victims deserve constitutional protections

Atlanta, GA – Today, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle led the Senate to give final passage to Marsy’s Law, championed by Cagle and advanced by the Senate in 2017. This legislation guarantees victims' rights in our state’s Constitution, ensuring that victims receive the same protections as individuals who are accused and convicted of a crime.
“To protect the freedom of every Georgian, it’s vitally important that we stand up for the rule of law and justice for all. That’s why I’m so proud to advance Marsy’s law – so that every victim’s voice can be heard.
“Georgia’s voters now have the opportunity to decide if we believe victims should have their rights guaranteed by our state’s Constitution. I’m confident that in November our citizens will act to overwhelming approve these essential protections.
“Under Governor Deal’s leadership we’ve passed landmark criminal justice reforms that have saved taxpayer dollars and yielded better results. This amendment complements these efforts by reforming our system in a way that benefits the victims of crimes as well,” said Lt. Governor Cagle.
“Protecting the most vulnerable Georgians is paramount to the integrity of our judicial system,” added Senator John F. Kennedy. “I’m proud to champion this critically important legislation and thank Lt. Governor Cagle and the Senate for their strong support and leadership on this issue.”
Marsy’s Law (SR 146) will now be considered by voters in November’s general election.