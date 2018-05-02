Cagle Country Bus Tour stopping in Calhoun

On Friday, May 4, 2018, Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, who is a conservative Republican running for governor, is hitting the road for the second “Cagle Country Bus Tour” of his campaign. Cagle’s late-April, early-May bus tour will visit more than 40 communities where Cagle will meet local voters to continue spreading his bold, conservative vision for Georgia’s future.
The bus tour will stop in Calhoun on Friday, May 4, 2018 between 8 - 9:30 a.m. at the Velo Vineyard, located at 106 North Wall Street in downtown Calhoun.