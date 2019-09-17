The Gordon Central Warriors (0-3, 0-0 region) are coming off their bye week and face a tough test at Pepperell (2-1, 1-0 region) on Friday night. It will be both teams first regional bout of 2019.
Warriors head coach T.J. Hamilton said the focus of the bye week has been getting the players back to 100% healthy.
“We lost ... Edwin Herrera, he actually got hurt two days before we played Sonoraville and then he tried to play in the Sonoraville game and he messed up his ankle up even more, so he’s been out since then,” Hamilton said. “He’s back to 100% now. We’ve got Cade Hendrix back to 100% healthy. We’ve got some key pieces back, now it’s just trying to keep those key pieces as healthy as possible the rest of the way when we really need them.”
It’s been a rough start for GC. At the homecoming game against Gilmer, the Warriors’ offense struggled to gain any traction, scoring just three points on the evening and has accumulated 13 points so far on the season.
“We have looked at different personnel to see what’s going to possibly put us in the best possible position to move the football,” Hamilton said. “Everybody knows whenever you watch us right now, it’s a struggle on the offensive side of the ball. We’ve got to utilize what we have and be smart coaching-wise about putting our kids in the right possible position.”
Hamilton said the focus right now is getting first downs on a consistent basis.
“I’ve been working on plays just to see where we can put our guys in the right spots,” Hamilton said. “I’m hoping we’ll be able to see that against Pepperell.”
Hamilton said the message this week is finishing on both sides of the pigskin.
“We have to be able to finish and that’s going to be a major theme until we can start to finish off drives offensively,” Hamilton said. “Our defense has been playing some stellar football, but eventually it gets to a point where it kind of breaks a little bit.”
“Against Gilmer County, we left three points on the board from a field goal and then we move the ball and then we end up ... second-and-15 and then we’re playing behind the chains ... and we’d have to dig ourselves out of that,” Hamilton said. “We can’t keep doing that to ourselves each week in order for us to be a very very good football team.”
The Pepperell Dragons enter Friday’s contest on a two-game winning streak. Their most recent win was a close one, 20-13, over Heritage High School (Ringgold).
“Their defense is phenomenal,” Hamilton said. “(Coach Rick Hurst)’s got some kids over there that fly around. They tackle well. They just play their assignments very well, so we’re going to have to figure out a way to counter that aggressiveness.”
Last year, Pepperell edged Gordon Central, 28-27, on a last-second touchdown at Ratner Stadium. This year, the Warriors are looking to flip the script.
“Our kids have got to make the plays,” Hamilton said. “We’ve got to make the cuts, we’ve got to make the reads, we’ve got to make the catches, we’ve got to make the throws. A team like this, you absolutely can’t miss an opportunity.”
Pepperell currently maintains a three-game winning streak over GC. The Dragons have outscored the Warriors 140-27.
“With a team like this, you’ve got to end up being great,” Hamilton said. “It’s their homecoming, so it would be nice to sneak one, get that first region win in Lindale.”
Friday night’s kickoff between the Warriors and the Dragons is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.