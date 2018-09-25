The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Calhoun at mid-day Monday was $2.66, right on the statewide average. GasBuddy regularly surveys more than 5,800 gas stations across the state.
"We have seen some pretty remarkable pricing here in our region, northern Georgia, selling almost at what it costs many gas stations just to buy the fuel," said Dan McTeague, a senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "We could see a bit of an adjustment upwards in the next couple of days, maybe as much as $0.10 a gallon, but there is no guarantee that's going to happen. It's a very competitive market."
Statewide gasoline prices in Georgia have fallen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week. That is significantly lower than the national average that has fallen 0.8 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.83.
Average prices for the final week in September across Georgia have ranged widely over the last five years from $2.14 a gallon in 2015 to a high of $3.28 a gallon in 2013. Last year the average was $2.63.
Comparing the numbers to surrounding counties, the prices ranged from $2.58 in Whitfield County to $2.60 in Floyd County, $2.70 in Pickens County and $2.72 in Bartow County.
"With a muted response from OPEC to President Trump's exhortation via Twitter that OPEC do something to reign in high oil prices, we may see energy markets rally as concerns grow that Iran's sanctions effective in November may pose more a challenge to global supply than anticipated," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Gas prices tend to retreat anywhere from $0.08 to $0.12 a gallon during the winter months when the region no longer needs to use the summer blends that are designed to reduce ozone problems across the North Georgia region.
McTeague said there is a good likelihood that demand, exports and political issues may take a serious precedence on oil and gasoline prices. Part of the reason for the increased prices is a continuing strong demand for gasoline. "We've got a strong economy and people have taken back their vehicles," McTeague said. "We are at the same time seeing oil push back to prices we haven't seen since mid-July, $72 bucks a barrel versus what they were a week ago in the $64-$66 range. This time last year a barrel of oil was about $50 bucks."