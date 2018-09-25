Presented annually, the award recognizes teamwork and an ongoing commitment to an excellent guest experience. The Calhoun restaurant was recognized for a variety of factors, including delivering superior service and perfectly grilled, quality steaks.
“Keith and his team have created a place the Calhoun community can enjoy delicious meals accompanied by friendly service in an inviting atmosphere,” said Shane Brooks, Senior Vice President of LongHorn Steakhouse. “Every day, they go the extra mile to consistently deliver an exceptional guest experience.”
LongHorn Steakhouse’s culture is rooted in the people that work in its restaurants, and this award is part of ongoing efforts to recognize extraordinary individuals for hard work and making an impact.
The Calhoun LongHorn Steakhouse is located at 1301 Lovers Lane Road, just off Georgia Highway 53 east of I-75.