It’s been business as usual in Gordon County during the month of July, with several public hearing for zonings being passed at the most recent meetings of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
On Tuesday, July 10, the Commissioners discussed application for zoning request to rezone, from A-1 to C-H, property owned by Michael Colburn located at 110 Franklin Road in Plainville. The request was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission with stipulations due to the amount of cars that are currently located on the property, which is estimated to be around 150 cars. The commissioners approved the rezone with the stipulation that no more than 40 cars at a time are allowed on the property, a privacy fence in a neutral color is added, the property is properly maintained and kept clean, no cars are to be stacked, cars are to remain inside the fenced area, no salvage yard is to be operated on site and no business license is to be issued until all conditions are met.
In consideration of new business, the Board appointed Jim Rosencrance to a three-year term to the Library Board; and approved a continuation of annual agreement with outside agencies that include the Winner’s Club, Prevent Child Abuse Gordon County, Hand-Up Inc. (VAC), and the School Nurse Program.
The following week, on Tuesday, July 17, the Commissioners approved zoning requests for Anthony Jeffords of 1.02 acres located at 605 Old Fairmount Highway, from A-1 to R-4; and Michael Hicks request to rezone from A-1 to R-1 of 1.38 acres at 3003 Red Bud Road.
At that meeting, the Commissioners also approved a declaration of surplus property for the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office for miscellaneous firearms.
Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter also gave the Board an update on the following:
The Gordon County Animal Shelter has seen a lot of activity recently, with shingles on the new building, interior and exterior painting started, electrical word, HVAC installation and low-voltage wiring;
The County has began meeting with department heads concerning an Internal Leadership Development Program. This will recognize dedicated employees that demonstrate the desire for growth in their jobs, implement a succession plan as employees leave or retire, and expose employees to different aspects and functions of county government that are beyond their current positions. Ledbetter said that the first class will probably consist of four employees;
Executive Assistant Keith King has been working on projects to increase efficiency, such as an employee portal, online document platform, online leave approval and electronic filing for building permits;
The County has issued a letter expressing support for an Appalachian Regional Commission Study on the need for broadband connectivity in Gordon County and Northwest Georgia;
Gordon County is completing a fact sheet for the pending litigation concerning the opioid crisis, along with compiling a list of people and organizations affected by the opioid crisis in Gordon County. Family Connections of Gordon County provided Ledbetter with a study that estimates the total economic burden of opioid abuse in Gordon County for the year 2013 was close to $14 million;
Ledbetter, along with representatives with the City of Calhoun attended a lunch sponsored by the Calhoun-Gordon County Library to gain information on the many programs the local library provides the Calhoun-Gordon County community.
The next meeting of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7 at the Gordon County Administration Building in downtown Calhoun.