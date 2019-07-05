Dealing with a recent health issue for myself, brought to mind this question I have heard a few times from skeptics: If Reiki works, why do Reiki practitioners ever get sick?
I guess, at first glance, it seems like a reasonable question. But I’d like to meet it with a few of my own:
♦ Why do people committed to aerobic exercise ever have heart attacks?
♦ Why do psychiatrists ever have any form of mental or emotional imbalance?
♦ Why do the cars of good mechanics sometimes break down?
♦ Why do dentists occasionally get cavities?
♦ Why do oncologists sometimes develop cancer?
♦ Why do black belts in karate sometimes get beaten up?
♦ Why is it that, even when you make all the right choices and do all the right things, you may still fail to achieve your goals?
In other words, why would you think that any skill or practice is 100% protection? The obvious answer is, it is not.
People who doubt the efficacy of something will sometimes point to occasional failure as a total proof of the inadequacy of that practice. But the same people who say “Reiki is hogwash, because Reiki practitioners sometimes get sick!” would never say, “Changing your oil regularly is pointless because sometimes cars break down anyway!”
Jim Fixx, the man who really put aerobic exercises such as running and jogging on the physical fitness map, was a dedicated runner. In 1977 he authored a best-selling book titled “The Complete Book of Running.”
Fixx started running in 1967 at age 35. When he started his running regimen he weighed 214 pounds and smoked two packs of cigarettes a day. Ten years later, when his book was published, he was 60 pounds lighter and didn’t smoke at all.
Yet, in 1982, after publishing a second and third book, Jim Fixx died of a massive heart attack ... while running. Critics immediately pounced on this as proof that his theories about aerobic exercise and health were junk. But an autopsy showed that Fixx had a congenital heart defect, as well as a genetic predisposition to heart problems. (His father had died of a heart attack.) The consensus of doctors was if he had NOT started running he would have died much earlier.
Why do I mention Jim Fixx? Because Fixx was human and had human failings that predisposed him to heart attacks. We don’t know how long he would have lived if he had not started running, but we can say with some certainty that he would have been heavier and unhealthier from smoking.
Reiki practitioners, just like anyone else, will sometimes make mistakes, because of their humanity. They may fail to take care of their bodies in one way or another. They may focus on helping others and ignore their own health, thinking (mistakenly) that their Reiki attunement makes them somehow “immune” to the things that beset us all.
As wonderful as Reiki can be at speeding healing, it does not make us bulletproof or even germ-proof!
I am grateful for conventional medical treatment and the hospital because my health issue was severe. The ER saved my life. I am also grateful for Reiki because I have been giving myself Reiki every day since that event, with the specific aim of reducing and healing the problem. And the Reiki has helped reduce the symptoms, as well as speeding up my healing.
I am over 60 years old, and for many of those years I was somewhat sedentary. I’m not obese, but I’m not cheetah-sleek either. I don’t expect to be a shining example of athleticism because that is not the foundation I laid for many years. I enjoyed too many all you can eat pizza buffets and sat on my rump in offices for too many hours when I was younger.
But that doesn’t mean I can’t do maintenance on my house now, keeping up the electrical and the plumbing and making sure the paint looks good.
Reiki has helped me more times than I can count, when dealing with problems that I created for myself by earlier bad choices. And who knows? It could very well be that regular self-Reiki helped to stave off that medical emergency for a few years.
There’s no way to scientifically test it in my case. There’s no double-blind or control group. But as long as I am able, I intend to keep giving myself Reiki, meditating and trying to eat healthy. I know this: it cannot harm me. And I am very sure it helps. What do I have to lose?
Being a Reiki master and living a healthy lifestyle does not create a Superman nor a Wonder Woman. But it does help us establish and maintain good health for ourselves and others. I think that makes it worthwhile.