A few weeks ago, I mentioned that Reiki is used with animals, and I’d like to expand on that. I have also been trained as an Animal Reiki Master, and I’m finding that a lot of people don’t know that Reiki is of benefit to animals, just as much as it is to human beings.
Higher-order animals (mammals, birds, reptiles) have the same sort of basic structure that humans have: they have nervous systems, brains, circulatory systems, respiratory systems, reproductive systems, etc. They all need to eat, excrete and reproduce. The exact things they eat, how they digest and how they reproduce may vary, but overall the similarities are much greater than the differences.
Birds, dogs, cats, horses, etc., all have life energy in them, just as humans do. And as with humans, Reiki can be used to help balance and restore the proper flow of that energy.
Animal Reiki practitioners have a similar problem to the one veterinarians and infant pediatricians have, though: they can’t directly ask the client/patient what their problem may be. Working with animals and Reiki requires a certain amount of what we could call “intuition,” or a sense of how the animal is reacting to what is going on.
If you think that a cat, dog, horse or whatever animal is primarily a fur-covered machine that eats and sleeps, you won’t get very far with it. Being an Animal Reiki practitioner requires a certain amount of “connection” with the animal being treated, rather than simply regarding it as an object.
However, one thing about Reiki energy is that it will go where it needs to go, regardless. That is a big advantage, as we may think we know what a problem is, when the reality is some underlying issue. Animals have emotions, just as we do, and those emotions can cause health issues.
A dog that has a lot of anxiety, for example, may go off his food and simply not eat. Or the same dog may choose to eat, but the anxiety may cause other issues. Stress and anxiety in dogs can lead to increased production of stomach acid — just as in humans — which can lead to stomach distress or even ulcers.
I read of one case where a racing horse had a catastrophic fall during a race, and although it had not been physically injured, it was unable to get up from the ground in its stable. The Reiki practitioner who visited the horse “sensed” fear and anxiety in the horse, apparently from the fall (the first one this horse had experienced). After a week of daily treatment by the Reiki practitioner, the horse stood to its feet, shook its head, blew through its nose, and from that point on was able to walk out of the stable and even run more races.
Apparently, the Reiki practitioner had helped him to deal with the fear fallout, and this allowed him to regain his ability to get to his feet and walk.
Fear is a powerful emotion. A relative of mine once owned very expensive show horses, and several years ago a terrible thunderstorm came up, with hail and reverberating thunder. One of his horses was so frightened that he literally died of fear in his stall.
Emotions influence our energies. You may have walked into a room where people had been angry or arguing and you could feel the tension in the room, before you even spoke to anyone. And the other side of that coin is if you enter a place where everyone is feeling positive and uplifted, you can feel that energy too. Animals seem to be even more attuned to the emotional atmosphere around them than many humans are.
Of course, emotions are not the only thing that can cause problems.
Obviously, bacteria, viruses and injuries happen, and they affect our health and the health of our animals. But establishing a proper energetic balance, either in ourselves or in an animal, can help speed the healing process.
Just a reminder: neither I nor any other reputable holistic practitioner would tell you to simply abandon your veterinarian. Reiki practitioners do not diagnose diseases or prescribe medicines, nor do they try to take the place of your regular physician or veterinarian. Your choice of who to seek out to help you or your animal should be based on what you feel is best, and I always recommend that clients have their regular vet or physician confirm any changes they feel have taken place.