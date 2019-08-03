Energy therapy, sometimes called energy medicine or biofield therapy, is a broad term that refers to influencing the inherent energy field that surrounds every living being, in order to help promote good health. Energy therapy includes acupuncture, reflexology, Reiki, EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique), Chios, sound therapy, and others.
Every living thing has a field of bioenergy that surrounds and penetrates it. This was a basic concept of Oriental medicine for centuries, and recent research in the United States and Europe has confirmed this.
I have a science and technology background. I was a Navy electronics technician for years, where I maintained radar, radio and satellite communications equipment. I taught electricity and electronics in the military, in vocational high school and in college. I was a senior field engineer for a security X-ray system company. So I’m familiar with the concepts of energy fields.
We are surrounded and penetrated by unseen energy all the time. Cosmic rays and X-rays go right through us. Microwave radiation from telephone relay towers and leaky microwave ovens is all around us. Television signals. Radio signals. Cell phone signals. The Earth’s magnetic field.
But all this is invisible to us, even though we are 100% certain it exists. All we can REALLY see are their effects. Further, x-rays, cosmic rays and other forms of radiation existed for eons before machines were invented that would allow us to detect them. It shouldn’t be hard to believe that every living thing has its own invisible energy field.
Each of the energy therapy methods mentioned before, directly or indirectly affects the energy fields of the body. Acupuncture acts on the meridians in the human body (the paths where energy flows throughout the body) by stimulating or unblocking the flow of energy at specific points in the body. EFT, reflexology and acupressure work similarly, except by using pressure or massage on specific points, instead of inserting needles.
Reiki works on the overall energy flow in the body, either with or without touching the individual. EFT works by stimulating the endpoints of our energy pathways in a particular way, to relieve physical and emotional pain, essentially “rewiring” the brain to allow for healing.
The human body, in fact, is a vast network of electrical signals. If you were to shut down all the electricity in the human body, it would collapse. Electrical signals carry the information from our sensors (our nerves) to our brains and send messages that make the muscles work.
Every time electric energy flows, no matter how small the signal, a corresponding magnetic and electric field is produced. So the bioenergy in the human body produces literally millions of these micro-fields every second, as neurons fire and nerves carry messages to and from our brain and body tissues.
The problem is, sometimes those electrical signals and their associated fields get out of kilter. Sometimes the paths get blocked for one reason or another. Sometimes they get over-stimulated. Energy therapy is a way of smoothing things out, of balancing the energy flow in the human body to help the body to function properly and to heal itself when injured or sick.
While some people who are unaware of the body’s energy fields may dismiss energy therapy as snake oil, different forms of energy therapy have been found to be valid enough to be used widely in hospitals and clinics. Acupuncture, acupressure, Reiki, EFT, and other forms of therapy are to be found in cancer treatment centers, burn centers, Veterans’ Administration hospitals, and many other medical treatment facilities. In fact, Reiki alone is used in over 800 hospitals and clinics in the United States.
This doesn’t mean you should drop your visits to the doctor — far from it. No ethical energy therapist will tell you to just abandon your physician. But energy therapy can be a wonderful aid to conventional allopathic medical treatment and has been shown to relieve pain, as well as speed healing and recovery. Further, it is both non-invasive AND non-addictive.
Columns in the future will discuss other aspects of the body's energy system, such as meridians, nadis and chakras.