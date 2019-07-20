You know, I get a lot of questions about energy therapy possibly being evil. And there is a lot of misinformation “out there” about Reiki, meditation and other forms of energy work being evil or non-Christian.
I know I can’t cover every possible concern here but I want to at least make a start of explaining why Reiki, meditation and other forms of energy therapy will not consign you to Hades.
(By the way, I’m an ordained minister, if that makes any difference to you.)
I guess the most frequent question I get is, “How do I know Reiki (or other energy therapy) comes from God and not from the devil?”
The devil is spoken of in scriptures as having various powers to tempt and destroy, but he is NEVER mentioned as being someone who helps or heals.
Satan does not do good things. Remember James 1:17: “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above ... ”
Reiki, EFT and meditation can and DO help people to heal. I can show you many instances where these therapeutic methods have lifted people out of pain and despair, and I never heard of the devil doing that.
The next most frequent question I get about Reiki is, “Is Reiki some sort of religion or cult?”
There is no worship involved in Reiki. There is no dogma, no set of scriptures of any kind, no requirement to believe in any God or gods. Reiki simply is an energy healing technique that connects us with the energy that God has put into the universe. Yes, some people may pray before a Reiki session. But I know surgeons who pray before operating and that doesn’t make surgery a religion.
As for cults, most cults have some leader or leaders who have supreme authority over them and require them to give up money, property, or even friends and family. Reiki does none of this.
Another comment that comes up is, “I heard that Reiki is a form of Buddhism. Is this true?”
The founder of Reiki, a Japanese man named Mikao Usui, was a Buddhist. But that does not mean Reiki is a form of Buddhism. Algebra, as well as all the numerals we use in America to write checks or do arithmetic, were invented by Muslim scholars, but that doesn’t make algebra or math an Islamic practice. Nissan, Honda, and Hyundai are all cars that were developed in countries where the majority of people are Buddhists, but driving one does not make one a Buddhist.
No, Reiki is not a form of Buddhism. It is true that some practitioners of Reiki are Buddhist. But some are also Christian, some Jewish, and some have no particular religious beliefs at all.
Sometimes someone will say to me, “I’m not familiar with energy therapy like Reiki. I know it can make people feel better and heal faster, but it’s not in the Bible, so it makes me nervous to think about using it.”
If we confined ourselves to helpful things that are only found in the Bible, we would be in the Dark Ages again. Think about it: X-rays would have been considered witchcraft. So would cell phones, television and radio. Modern antibiotics would be tossed out the window. Eyeglasses were not invented until the 13th century, long after the Bible was written. Present-day medical procedures or therapies are not mentioned anywhere in the Bible ... not even aspirin.
It doesn’t make sense to strictly stay away from medical practices, even complementary ones like Reiki and EFT, simply because they are not found specifically mentioned in the Bible.
As for meditation, occasionally someone will say to me, “Isn’t meditation a heathen practice that will open me up to evil forces?”
The truth is, every religion, and for that matter every school of philosophical thought, has some form of meditation in it. It doesn’t matter if we talk about Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, or simply humanist thought, you will find meditation in it somewhere. If you seek out and welcome evil thoughts, they will come to you whether you are meditating, driving down the road, or simply hoeing your garden.
If you really would like to avoid having evil enter your mind, try not watching, reading or listening to things that are full of violence, hate and bloodshed. Instead, fill your mind with love and compassion for others. Of course, most people won’t do that — it would mess up their entertainment.
I hope this Q&A has been helpful to you. If you have any other questions regarding whether energy therapy is consistent with Christianity, or any other religion, please don’t hesitate to contact me. I’ll be happy to discuss it with you.