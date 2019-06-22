Sometimes people ask me, “Does energy therapy cure/heal (insert your illness of choice here)?” I usually take a deep breath and try to figure out how to address the difference between “cure and heal.”
Unfortunately, because most people want a short, simple answer, some think I am trying to deceive them.
First, what is curing? Curing a person means the restoration to health of a person afflicted with a disease or other disorder. Also, curing someone usually refers to a disease, illness or other condition rather than an injury such as a broken leg or a gunshot.
Then, what is healing? From the medical dictionary: “the process of returning to health; the restoration of structure and function of injured or diseased tissues. The healing processes include blood clotting, tissue mending, scarring and bone healing.” The National Institute of Health says, “the process of bringing together aspects of one’s self, body-mind-spirit, at deeper levels of inner knowing, leading toward integration and balance with each aspect having equal importance and value.”
Healing is related to curing, of course, and sometimes the two terms are confused and/or misused. But there are important things you should remember.
1. No one outside ourselves can heal us.
2. Healing is a natural, internal process. That means our bodies heal themselves. Our minds heal themselves. Someone or something may HELP us to heal, but ultimately, we heal ourselves.
3. Even after a cure, there is often a need for healing of some sort.
These things may sound odd coming from someone like me, an energy therapist. And there was a time when I made the mistake of calling myself an energy healer. I was wrong.
I don’t care who is helping you with your health issues: chiropractor, surgeon, medical doctor, dentist, acupuncturist, Reiki practitioner, psychiatrist — it doesn’t matter. None of those people can heal you. And if one of them says they can heal you, tread carefully and keep a tight grip on your wallet.
Many people can help us heal. A surgeon may remove a damaged organ, and then the body is able to focus on healing the wound. A dentist may remove an abscessed tooth that is poisoning someone, but it is their body that heals the removal wound and filters the toxins from the blood. In every case, it is the body that does the healing.
Further, there is very often a need for healing after curing. Perhaps someone has cancer. Let’s say that the cancer sufferer is subjected to radiation therapy that effectively kills the cancer cells and is then declared “cancer free” by their oncologist. Great! They are cured!
But for many people radiation therapy is a godsend that, unfortunately, carries its own burden of problems. The side effects of radiation therapy, or chemotherapy, are many and varied and can be debilitating and discouraging. Depending on the person’s reactions to that therapy and the side effects, he or she may need ongoing medical treatment or even counseling.
However, I am not condemning conventional medicine! If I fall from a ladder and break my arm, the first place I’m going is to the closest emergency room!
But after they set my arm and put a cast on it, it’s up to me and my body to do the actual healing. My body will work hard at doing whatever is necessary to get me to 100%, or as close to that as my 60-plus years will allow.
Maybe it seems like I am splitting hairs, but I don’t think so. Words set up expectations for us. So, if someone asked me, “Hey, can Reiki cure cancer?” I would have to say that it does NOT directly cure or heal cancer.
However, I know from experience that Reiki CAN help a cancer patient deal with the effects of chemotherapy or radiation therapy. And studies have shown that people heal faster and more easily when they are relaxed and free from anxiety or stress, and Reiki is well-known as a relaxation technique and stress reliever.
I know that EFT can help overcome long-standing problems such as (but not limited to) PTSD, phobias, insomnia, addictions, limiting fears and beliefs, and even physical ailments.
Meditation, though many consider it strictly a spiritual practice, reduces stress and has positive effects that include reducing blood pressure and the risk of heart attack, stroke and other heart-related issues.
Some people say that energy therapy must be a placebo. However, there have been blind studies that have shown that Reiki and other forms of energy therapy have aided in the healing process of human beings. Further, Reiki has been used to help horses, dogs and cats, and animals would not allow any form of energy therapy to affect them as a sugar pill might affect a human being.
Possibly, if any other energy therapists read this column, there may be a few who disagree with me. Many therapists are convinced that they themselves do the healing. However, I stand by what I say: our bodies, working with nature, heal themselves.