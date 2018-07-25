Bryson wins Farm Bureau Art Contest; Manning wins Farm Bureau Essay Contest

Matthew Bryson (left photo) was again named the Gordon County winner of the 24th Annual Georgia Farm Bureau Federation Art Contest. He is a student at Gordon Central High School.
Breana Manning (right photo) was again named the Gordon County winner of the Georgia Farm Bureau Federation’s Middle School Essay Contest. She is a student at Red Bud Middle School,
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the largest general farm organization in the state. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, district and state activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB also has 20 commodity advisory committees that give the organization input on issues pertinent to the major commodities grown in Georgia.