Bruce earns Extra Mile Award

Ken Bruce was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Bruce, who is an EMT with AdventHealth Gordon EMS, was nominated by Michael Etheridge, the director of AdventHealth Gordon EMS, with the following words: “Ken always has a smile for those he meets and gets to know his patients on a personal level even though his role in EMS limits the amount of time of contact he gets with the patient. He goes above and beyond on a regular basis.
“Recently, a patient had a great need for a wheelchair but didn’t have the means to obtain one. Ken just happened to find one, delivered it and made sure that the patient was comfortable in its use, all on his own time.
“Another recent example occurred when Ken and his partner responded to a call for help. The patient had fallen on a very wet and slick ramp that had been placed on her home. After taking care of the patient, Ken returned to her home with shingles, a hammer and nails. He placed the shingles on the ramp to make sure that she had skid-free footing when using the ramp.
“You always know when Ken is around because there is always laughter and smiles. Ken is a very valuable part of our team!”