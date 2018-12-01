Two brothers in their 20s were arrested Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Race Trac on Ga. 53 involving one of them going on a profanity-laced tirade with a woman who almost backed into his car and the other tussling with officers after he demanded they let his brother be released from custody.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Hayden Scott West, 22, and Chaz Hunter West, 20, both of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, were arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at Race Trac, 665 Ga. 53.
Police were initially called out to the gas station after a disturbance was reported. When police arrived, a red Toyota Camry, driven by Hayden West, was speeding out of the parking lot. Officers were able to catch up with it and pull it over just down the road. Upon going up to the driver’s side window, Hayden West began yelling profanities at officers.
In attempting to clear up what had happened, the officers told Hayden West to drive back to the gas station as they followed. Back at the gas station, police found out more about what started the disturbance.
A woman had backed out in front of him at Race Trac by accident. Hayden West blew his horn at her and then got out to confront her, using profane language at both her and her kids in the vehicle. The woman had apologized to him for what happened.
After gathering witness statements, Hayden West was arrested on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct. As he was being placed in custody, his brother Chaz West sped into the Race Trac parking lot in his white Honda, “very close” to an officer and the woman. He got out of his vehicle and began yelling for police to release his brother.
Chaz West came out one officer in a “fighting posture,” slapping the stuck-out arm of an officer away from him as he approached. The officer put Chaz West in a headlock and took him down, leading to a brief struggle as officers attempted to restrain him. During the scuffle, he continued to swear at officers and the woman.
Chaz West was also arrested, charged with multiple counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers along with disorderly conduct and reckless driving.
Officers sustained cuts and scrapes from the struggle but did not sustain any significant injuries.
Both Hayden West and Chaz West have been released from Gordon County Jail.