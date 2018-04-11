Brooks recognized with DAISY Award

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Charlotte Brooks, RN, has been named Gordon Hospital’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Brooks, who is a hyperbaric nurse in the Gordon Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, received a nomination with the following statement from a patient: “When I was referred for hyperbaric oxygen therapy, I was in pain, and I was worried that it would not help my condition. Charlotte immediately acknowledged my concerns and began confidently explaining the procedure in a calm and reassuring manner. Her kindness and attentiveness calmed my fears throughout my extensive therapy.
“Charlotte is a nurse who embodies the mission of Gordon Hospital. Her words, attitude, and care for me was truly an extension of the healing ministry of Christ. She makes an intentional connection with her patients and strives to meet their needs, both physically and spiritually. Charlotte’s actions are a conduit of peace, goodness, and grace. We are grateful for the services of Gordon Hospital and especially for Charlotte.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at Gordon Hospital and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, visit www.gordonhospital.com to download a nomination form, or call 706.602.7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.
About the DAISY Foundation
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for diseases attacking the immune system.)
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
About Gordon Hospital
Founded in 1935, Gordon Hospital is proud to be a member of Adventist Health System. With a sacred mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ, Adventist Health System (AHS) is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A Christian mission, shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health, and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s 46 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout nine states.