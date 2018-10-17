What happened? I’m trying to wrap my brain around what has happened to this precious little town I moved to and settled in some 49 years ago. It has always had a sense of community … and a feeling of we’re all in this together, of civility, but something has changed and it’s not good.
Meanness has reared its ugly head and started worming its way into the citizenry so that friends and family have been negatively affected. It’s like nobody cares what anyone says anymore. I think people purposely put things on Facebook just to hurt people or make them angry.
We live in a time of instant access to the world and all that’s in it. We have become so opinionated that if someone doesn’t like our opinions, we are called names, attacked verbally and physically, and threatened with all manner of punishment. We have what is known as “fake” news and people accept it as truth without checking it out.
I have a problem with this. And yes, I have been sucked into this meanness, rudeness and downright feelings of discontent. I feel resentment toward people being disloyal to what is decent … of what I was taught as a child. People are intolerant of anyone different than what is “normal.” People are judgmental about everything. Why?
We live in a country known for its beauty, its diversity, its freedom. We have been able to say or write what we want without threat of bodily harm. Well, up until recently.
I read that a few people, when hearing that the Calhoun Times had a new editor, were not going to read the paper or advertise in it anymore because they believed it now was liberal. This struck me as being absurd. We live in a small town. We have one paper. How are you going to know what’s happening or what’s going on in your business at any given time?
And when did we become so keen on labeling everyone and everything? And when did people become so intolerant that they decide to not be friends anymore with someone who is a liberal, conservative, Muslim, Christian, immigrant, Democrat, Republican, gay, and other such nonsense? Who started all this and why?
Do we blame it on the Russians, secret insurgent gangs, skin color, religious fanatics? Or do we blame it on ourselves for being so gullible? Have I been immune to all this? Absolutely not. I do my best not to get into the ugliness that has become politics in this country, but sometimes someone puts something on Facebook that is so unacceptable to my psyche that I must write something.
But I digress. I am a journalist and writer and have been for a long time. I know what good journalism is, and it’s not writing front page hard news stories with the writer’s biased opinion in the article. This is one of the first rules taught in journalism classes.
It doesn’t matter what the writer thinks of someone at a City Council meeting. It’s only important to put in the facts, like the old Jack Webb detective TV drama, “Dragnet.”
“We just want the facts, Mam,” Webb would say.
Writers’ editorial page opinions are acceptable as long as they have reputable sources to back up any facts they may add to their writings. It should not be from a source which might not be as concerned with the facts as it is its political leanings. It is best for it to be in writing and backed up by other reputable sources.
So why am I including the Calhoun Times in my column? A newspaper, especially a small town newspaper, should be for everyone no matter what their political leanings are or their personal label is. A small-town newspaper should be full of events happening in the community from school activities, and not just sports, but other happenings. And it should have plenty of photos. I have boxes of newspaper clippings from the Times of all manner of activities of our four kids from preschool on up through graduations. It should have church events and stories about other upcoming events. It should print “Letters to the Editor”.
It should not be a personal paper with only one side of a story. It should not even have any label.
I am consciously going to make an effort to not be so snarky sometimes on Facebook. I can’t promise anything because I have always been opinionated, but I will try.
I love this little town. I love the people in it. I don’t always agree with some and I know they don’t agree with me. When I start getting “het” up, I’m going to remember a picture of a lovely lady who has been my friend for years. Her picture is on an advertisement from our hospital. She is smiling. She has battled breast cancer. I know her to be a good and kind person. I don’t care what her politics are. I care about her as a person. We all need to remember this. Truly.
Coleen Brooks is a longtime resident of Gordon County who previously wrote for the Calhoun Times as a columnist. She retired as the director and lead instructor for the Georgia Northwestern Technical College Adult Education Department in 2013. She can be reached at iryshsmyle@aol.com.