There are some people who love so deeply that their life touches other lives.
Brittany Mincey, who passed away on Dec. 29 after a decades-long battle with cancer, was one such person. When she was a sophomore in the HOSA Club at Calhoun High School, her passion for giving led her to create Brittany's Bears, a local program that donates stuffed teddy animals to local agencies for children in times of need.
Described by her mother Cindy Mincey as "the perfect example of what a child of God should be," Mincey was always eager to help others. She was diagnosed with brain tumors in 1995 at just 6 years of age, but she never complained. She was never angry. Instead, she used her life to continue spreading the love she received to others in need.
"Brittany had a heart of gold. She wanted to help other kids. She just loved," her mother said. "If she wanted someone to pray for you, she always would. People would come to her and ask her to pray for them because she had a connection with God that a lot of people don't have. She didn't just pray to him; she talked to him."
Cindy said Brittany always prayed for the children who would receive bears through the Brittany's Bears program, originally called "Give a Bear Because Brittany Cares.” The toys were destined for children who were suffering from illness or who experienced car wrecks and home fires, and she wanted them to know they weren't alone.
Through her work with the program and continued collaboration with the Calhoun High School HOSA club, between 800 and 1,000 children each year across Calhoun and Gordon County have been given stuffed bears and been reminded that someone out there cared for them.
This year, the family donated its bears to the following organizations and people to distribute to children: Calhoun High School HOSA Club advisor Lori Fisher; Brian Defoor of the Calhoun Police Department; Robert Oglesby of Calhoun Fire Department Station #2; Lt. Greg Hasty, Sandy Padgett and Deputy Chief Byron Sutton of Gordon County Fire Department Station #1; Detective Lane Bennett and Sgt. Russ Jones of the Gordon County Sheriff's Department; Lt. Jim Chance and B.J. McManan of Calhoun Fire Department Station #3; Stephen Williams, Tracy Holsomback, Wes Pace, Adam Diskey and Dustin Silvers of Gordon County Fire Department Station #6; Jake Nicholson and Josh Cochran of Gordon County Fire in Resaca; Dr. Joeseph Joyave and Amy Jordon at AdventHealth; Dillon Coraves at Georgia State Patrol Post #43; and to Tevarious Kidd, Juron Coilbert, Mike Caldwell, Jesse Mills, Billy Coreen and Mike Chavez of Calhoun Fire Department Stations #3 and #1.
Asked whether the program will run again next year, Cindy gave a resounding "yes."
"As a matter of fact, at her funeral, we requested that people bring stuffed animals in lieu of flowers," her mother said. "We will be donating those soon. We got probably another 500 or so."
Cindy also thanked all those who attended Brittany's funeral, those who've donated stuffed animals over the years, and those who loved her daughter and showed her kindness during her life.
"I'm so honored that God chose me and Don to be her parents. We are truly blessed that he gave her to us," she said. "And I'm honored that so many people got to know and love her. I want to thank everyone for everything they've done for us and for her and for Brittany's Bears. We have been really blessed."