An extra-special piece of agricultural history will be showcased this October when the Gordon County Antique Engine and Tractor Club plays host to its 13th annual tractor show. In addition to the club’s usual collection of antique machinery, this year’s lineup will feature an 18 HP 1920 Advance Rumely Traction Steam Engine.
One of only 23 in existence, the antique steam engine is set to be the star of the show.
“The guys in the club were so excited when it was donated,” said club secretary Beverly Primmer. “It’s a really unique piece of history that we get to bring back and show the community. We’ll be riding it so that anyone who wants to see it in action can, and we’ll be using the whistle, which kids love.”
The Rumely was donated by Ted King and the Raymond King family after members of the club spotted it near the railroad off Highway 53. According to Primmer, they had seen it sitting in a building there “for years and years,” and finally decided to find out who it belonged to.
“Ted was going to sell it, but after several months he called us and said the family wanted to keep it in Gordon County. That’s when they donated it to the club,” Primmer said. “Our club president [Ricky Matthews] owns a towing company in Cartersville and went with a team of the guys to pick it up and move it over to the fair grounds to set up.”
Before the engine could run properly, it needed a few repairs. Glenn Worley and Josh Hubbard were instrumental in making that process possible. Without them, Primmer said the club may not have been able to get the steam engine up and running in time for the show.
“None of the guys knew anything about how to work with it when we first got the steam engine. They came and showed us how to do it free of charge,” Primmer said. “They helped with the repairs and they taught us what we really needed to know.”
In addition to the Rumely, the club is hoping to feature approximately 20-25 engines and 100 tractors from across the southeast in the show. Some of the tractors likely to be featured include a 1954 David Bradley Tri Tac, a 1966 Ford 5000, a 1945 Farmall M, and a 1937 John Deere A with a 44-2 Bottom Plow. There will also be an antique thresher demonstration and activities for children, including cornhole, face painting, inflatable play areas, tractor rides, and the annual quarter dive.
“The quarter dive is a lot of fun. We put a bunch of hay on a tarp and throw quarters into the hay and hide them. Then, we set the kids loose and let them hunt for them,” Primmer said. “We do it in groups with kids age 5 to 8 going first. The older kids get to go after them.”
Primmer also stated that the club’s annual pinto beans and cornbread dinner fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. Plates will be available for $5 and go toward funding the club’s charitable acts, such as its annual scholarship program.
Admission to the tractor show is free. It will be held at the Cherokee Capital Fairground, located at 1060 Liberty Rd S.W.