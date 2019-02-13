The Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance (formerly named, Gordon County Ministerial Association) meets the first Tuesday of every month at AdventHealth Gordon (formerly Gordon Hospital) at noon.
This group consists of community ministers, along with appointed representatives from churches that do not currently have pastors available to attend. The group has been in existence for over 25 years and seeks to bring the churches of the area together for some community worship, shared events and to develop a strong sense of partnership between the community churches.
At the monthly meetings, information about the various churches represented is shared and common events are discussed.
The Alliance sponsors and works together on the following special annual projects: Lenten Services prior to Easter, Easter morning Sunrise Service, the National Day of Prayer, the Gordon County Hunger Walk and a Community Thanksgiving Service.
Everyone in the community is invited to these events.
If you are interested in joining the group, contact David McDonald, of Calhoun First Presbyterian Church and the group leader, at 706-629-4304 or Ed Archer, of Calhoun First United Methodist Church, at 706-629-2685. Questions may also be directed to these two pastors.