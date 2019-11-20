The holiday season is a time to give back, celebrate and be surrounded by loved ones, but, unfortunately, not everyone has a family to go home to during the holidays. With Christmas right around the corner, the Calhoun Recreation Department has teamed up with the Gordon County Senior Citizens Center to ensure the elderly in the community feel a little less alone this year.
Adopt-a-Senior, now in its first year, allows seniors who might otherwise not receive a gift this Christmas to sign up to receive one from a local community member.
“This holiday season, we are trying to give back. I think these individuals have given so much to our community and they deserve to get recognized for that,” said Amber Broome, who overseas the program on behalf of the Recreation Department.
Community members interested in participating in the program can register to do so in person at the Calhoun Recreation Department from now until Dec. 6. Once signed up, participants will receive a copy of a wish list from one of the 14 seniors taking part this year.
Broome said most of the seniors have asked for necessities like sheets, towels and lotion. Others have asked for gifts more tailored to their specific interests.
“There are some coffee lovers in there and some who want outerwear also in the mix,” she said.
The only requirement after signing up to adopt a senior is to get them a gift from their list, but the potential for greater giving does exist. Community members are able to choose which senior they’d like to give a gift and are encouraged to attach a card, if they feel inclined to do so.
“This is a way for people to say thank you and we are thinking of you! This is going to mean the world to some of these seniors,” Broome said.
Also working to brighten up the holidays for local seniors through the power of giving this Christmas is the Gifts for Grands donation drive.
Gifts for Grands was founded in 2016 by sisters Missy Barnhart Bingiel, Susan Stanley and Shannon Beavers, who wanted to honor their mother, an Alzheimer’s patient who died of cancer, and their father, who was a resident of Gordon County Health and Rehabilitation at the time. They wanted to do something special to make the holidays a little better for him and his fellow residents.
This year, the donation drive is even more important to Bingiel and Beavers. Susan, who Bingiel described as “the heart behind this ministry,” passed away in September at age 49. Their father passed away in January.
“It has been a hard year, but we really want to continue this in their honor,” Bingiel said. “Christmas has always been important in our family because of our mom. We always had extra people around the house during the holidays — neighborhood kids, aunts, uncles, friends, whoever — and she always had a gift for them. She always made them feel special.”
For this drive, Gifts for Grands is partnering with Gordon County Health and Rehabilitation, Chatsworth Health Care, and Calhoun Health Care, where they will deliver hand-wrapped gifts to each resident. Bingiel said the Chatsworth location has about 115 residents, as does the Gordon County center, and that Calhoun has “about 80 to 100” residents.
Murray County EMS and law enforcement officers will be delivering gifts this year to the Chatsworth center in honor of her elder sister, Bingiel said. All law enforcement and public service families are invited to participate, as are any members of the community who donate a gift or funds to the program.
“Susan worked with Murray EMS for 15 years, and she worked with E-911 for a lot of that time as well,” she said. “She was always eager to get law enforcement involved in this. They love it and the seniors love it.”
Donations are currently being accepted. Some specifically requested items include blankets, moisturizers, slippers, socks, manicure kits and sheets. There is also an option for those who wish to donate monetarily, rather than in the form of a gift, to do so via the Gift for Grands Facebook page. Money raised there will be used to purchase additional gifts, supplies, baby dolls and life-like puppies for Alzheimer’s patients.
“That is particularly important to us because it’s something Susan started. Our mom passed away from Alzheimer’s, and she liked to do a little something extra for those residents,” Bingiel said. “You should see their faces when they get those dolls. It’s amazing to see how much they appreciate them.”
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 13. Bingiel and her family will pick up gift donations in the Calhoun area personally. Donations for the Chatsworth location can be dropped off at Murray 911 or at Hair Addictions, located at 21 New Hope Church Road.
The cut off for monetary donations through the Facebook page is Dec. 29.
Bingiel said if there are any families or volunteers who want to help deliver presents, they can call or text her at 706-537-3596 to get set up. Gift delivery dates are Dec. 21 for Chatsworth, Dec. 21 for Gordon County, and Dec. 22 for Calhoun.