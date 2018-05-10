On Saturday, April 28, fifteen Gordon County 4-H’ers competed at the Archery Target Challenge Weekend held in Eatonton at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The Target Challenge Weekend is the state outdoor archery competition. The competition has three different age divisions and participants can shoot either a compound or recurve bow. Novice shooters, 4th-6th grade only, shoot two rounds of six arrows each with Genesis bows at 30, 20, and 10 meters, for a total of 36 arrows and a top score of 360.
For recurve shooters, Cloverleaf 4-H’ers (4th-6th graders) shoot two rounds of six arrows each at a distance of 15, 25, and 35 meters for a top score of 360. Cloverleaf compound shooters shoot two rounds of six arrows each at 40 and 30 meters and two rounds of six arrows at 20 meters, also for a top score of 360. Junior (7th-8th grade) and Senior (9th-12th grade) 4-H’ers, shoot 72 arrows in 12 ends of 6 arrows each for a top score of 720. Juniors shoot 24 arrows each at distances of 30, 40, and 50 meters, and seniors shoot 18 arrows each at distances of 30, 40, 50, and 60 meters. For all age divisions, the number of center shots are scored as tiebreakers.
Eight members of the compound team and six members of the recurve team, along with one novice, participated, with four in the Cloverleaf division, four in the Junior division, and seven in the Senior Division. Gordon County 4-H shooters in each division were:
• Cloverleaf Novice: Anna Cheyenne Smith
• Cloverleaf Compound: Ryley Brewer (6th) and Hannah Jones
• Cloverleaf Recurve: Caitlynne Clardy (15th)
• Junior Compound: Logan Fuller and Ryan Kilgore
• Junior Recurve: Maggie Bryan and Seline Reyes
• Senior Compound: Bryson Bowen, Olivia Forrest, Michael Healy, and Gaven Jackson
• Senior Recurve: Rainey Fitch, Lauren Haithcock (18th), and Robbie Hogg (14th)
In the most competitive division of over 200 shooters, Ryley Brewer, a 6th grader at Red Bud Middle School and a Gordon County 4-H archery team member for 4 years, placed 6th overall in Cloverleaf Compound. After being one of the top 5 teams after the field target round, the senior recurve team shot a 3-D archery course, earning fourth place overall at the competition.
The Gordon County 4-H Archery Team is coached by Randy Mitchell, Phillip Anderson, Brian Brewer, Kenneth Fitch, Caleb Griner, and Kraig Thomas.