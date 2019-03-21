The Edna Owens Breast Center is part of a $24 million capital improvement project at AdventHealth Gordon. The center is scheduled to open mid-summer 2019 and was made possible by a generous gift from the late George and Edna Owens and the support of the AdventHealth Gordon Foundation Board.
The center will streamline women’s imaging and mammogram services with the latest imaging technology, packaged in a beautiful spa-like environment.
George and Edna Owens, both Calhoun natives, were beloved members of the community. In 2012, they donated a substantial gift to AdventHealth Gordon, then Gordon Hospital, to further cancer services. Five years later, George made the hospital the recipient of a charitable trust worth considerably more.
George’s wish was that the funds would be used toward the construction of a center that would provide mammograms and women’s imaging services to the community. The center will be named after his wife of nearly 70 years, Edna, who passed away in January 2015. George passed just two years later at 95 years old. He left a significant amount of money to other charities as well with a goal of enriching people’s lives in his local community.
The Edna Owens Breast Center will streamline care and provide the community with a one-stop, patient-focused center for the rapid diagnosis and comprehensive treatment of breast diseases. Physicians educated in the highest standards of breast care will ensure individual patient treatment is world-class quality. Education for well-women, patients, patients’ families and the community will also be available.
“I am excited for the women of our community to have access to the new Edna Owens Breast Center,” said Emily Tarpley, Edna Owens Breast Center manager. “Patients will be able to move through the center with ease in a warm, safe and friendly environment. It is an honor to be part of this new facility, and we look forward to better serving our community.”
Nurse navigators will serve each patient by coordinating patient care from the time of initial contact through diagnosis, treatment, follow-up and survivorship. The nurse navigator will be a critical component of this comprehensive breast care program and will support the patient and their family in every way possible, including providing emotional support during a most difficult time.
The center will be fully integrated into AdventHealth Gordon’s cancer care services and will provide a diagnostic component that is currently missing from the existing program. Patients will be provided with results in a timely manner by a team of highly-qualified physicians and support staff.
The comprehensive breast and women’s imaging center will be a place and program that promotes women’s health in our community by providing increased access to care, promoting breast health, easing the breast cancer journey and providing education and outreach on women’s health issues.
A beautiful, spa-like center will bring together a wide array of services for women, such as:
♦ Mammography rooms
♦ Education oasis center
♦ Ultrasound rooms
♦ Bone density room
♦ Massage room
♦ Convenient parking
♦ Pre and post-procedure room
♦ Stereotactic biopsy room
♦ Dressing and screening rooms
♦ Consultation room
♦ Radiologist reading room
♦ Exam rooms