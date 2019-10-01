Breast cancer prevention calls for vigilance

The color pink is everywhere in October — signifying that it is Breast Cancer Awareness month. This awareness is for a good cause.
Breast cancer is the number one cancer diagnosed in women and one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.
The best way to beat breast cancer is to be diagnosed early. That’s why it’s necessary to get the screenings and care that helps detect the disease early.
The recommendations for breast health care change as you age. At any age, if there are specific concerns about issues with your breasts or any other part of your body, it’s always recommended that you talk to your health care provider.
In her 20s, a woman’s body has finished growing into adulthood. She can finally start to learn what is normal for her body and for her breasts. Remember that the younger you are, the more dense your breast tissue will be.
Although getting a screening mammogram is not necessary yet, women in their 30s are encouraged to get a clinical breast exam every one to three years. It’s also important to establish regular exercise and healthy eating habits. As you get older, obesity may increase your risk of getting breast cancer. You may notice changes in your breasts. For most women, breast tissue becomes less dense as you age.
“In your 20s and 30s, we promote self breast awareness, which means paying attention month to month, knowing what is normal for you. Then if something changes, reach out and have that checked out by a provider,” said Aimee Griffin, director of The Breast Center at Floyd and director of imaging services for Floyd. “In your early to mid-30s, you should begin having annual clinical breast exams.”
“For women of average risk, we start annual screening mammography at age 40 in conjunction with their annual clinical breast exam and the month to month self breast awareness,” said Griffin. Providers may suggest that screening mammograms begin earlier than the recommended age of 40 if family medical history or genetic testing warrants it.
“A woman who has a known genetic alteration, a family member with a known genetic alteration or a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer should reach out to their health care provider or The Breast Center at Floyd to find out if starting any of these recommendations earlier is appropriate,” Griffin said.
The Breast Center at Floyd offers the latest technology — 3D mammograms — to provide the most through screenings.
Traditional mammograms take a single X-ray view of each breast and have been a very effective breast cancer screening tool for decades. Three-dimensional mammography takes multiple images of breast tissue from many different angles with the X-ray tube moving in an arc across the breast. These images are then complied to create 3D images.
A 3D mammogram allows cancers that are hiding behind dense breast tissue to be caught earlier and to give a better view of all breast tissue. This type of mammogram also reduces the frequency of false-positives, which means that fewer patients are asked to return for a second mammogram to get additional views of their breast tissue.
Women in their 50s, 60s and beyond should continue to receive annual screening mammograms and clinical breast exams each year.
Screening mammograms are the best tool available to detect breast cancer early, and it’s important to remain self breast aware of what is normal for you. If you have any questions or concerns, always tell your health care provider.
For more information or to schedule an exam, contact The Breast Center at Floyd at 706.509.6840.