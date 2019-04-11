In a whirlwind of activity on health care bills, the General Assembly last month approved substantial changes to the state’s certificate-of-need system and the renewal of a Medicaid funding mechanism.
The CON provisions in House Bill 186 will allow Cancer Treatment Centers of America a pathway to expand the capacity of its Newnan facility and treat more Georgia patients.
And in a separate bill, the House and then the Senate agreed to renew the hospital provider fee that fills a nearly $1 billion hole in the state Medicaid budget. House Bill 321 also contains strong financial disclosure requirements for nonprofit hospitals. It passed the House 107-61. The Senate agreed to that version later Friday by a 50-2 vote.
The logjam over both bills was apparently broken early March 22 when both Gov. Brian Kemp and major hospital systems Piedmont, WellStar and Grady wrote letters urging passage of the two proposals.
A letter from Piedmont Healthcare, which has 11 hospitals in Georgia, said that it “strongly supports increased transparency among all health care providers.’’
“Any representation that the hospital community opposes HB 321 does not reflect Piedmont Healthcare’s position or institutional values,’’ said the letter, signed by CEO Kevin Brown and leaders of Piedmont hospitals.
The provider fee and transparency bill passed the Senate on March 21 but ran into a roadblock later in the House. The Georgia Hospital Association had opposed language related to transparency.
“This will increase transparency on how much money companies have,” Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, said of HB 321. “I think we all kind of agreed transparency is the first thing needed to educate thoughtful decisions for the future.”
The transparency provisions will require nonprofit hospitals to publicly report a range of financial data. Besides their IRS 990 forms, these hospitals would have to disclose their audited financial statements, including those of their affiliates; their ownership in businesses, subsidiaries and captive insurance companies; the salaries and benefits of their 10 highest paid administrators; terms of their debt and properties owned; and their community benefit report and patient debt collection practices.
The CON process governs the construction and expansion of health care facilities and regulates what kinds of services they can offer. A provider must obtain a state “certificate of need” for any major project. Critics say the system in its current form has discouraged competition in the Georgia health care industry.
In the past, hospital groups have vigorously opposed changes to CON, saying it protects financially vulnerable hospitals and preserves their ability to take care of indigent patients.
State Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, who sponsored a CON bill in the Senate, said that “in order for us to have real CON reform, the transparency reforms were crucial.’’
Brass said hospitals’ letters of support, along with that of Kemp, pushed House Bill 321 over the finish line.
“Most of our hospitals aren’t going to have anything to hide,’’ Brass told GHN. “Some of the bad actors are about to be exposed.’’
The CON vehicle, House Bill 186, would limit the rival health care entities that can object to a CON application to those within a 35-mile radius of the proposed project. Currently there are no geographic restrictions on who can object.
Other provisions include increasing financial thresholds for hospital construction and medical equipment; and prohibiting hospitals from purchasing or holding ‘‘medical use’’ rights of properties.
The Kemp administration says White House officials have indicated they would be more receptive to a waiver request on Georgia health insurance rules if the state would take action on CON reforms.
The CTCA proposal had been defeated in past General Assembly sessions.
The Georgia Legislature in 2008 allowed CTCA, a national chain, to build its hospital for the Southeastern states in Newnan, and the facility was granted an exemption from the CON process as a “destination’’ cancer hospital. But legislators also set restrictions on the hospital, requiring that it have no more than 50 beds, and that no more than 35 percent of its patients come from Georgia. Those restrictions are in line to be removed under House Bill 186.
Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican who has helped spearhead the CON reform push, said the House votes are “the beginning of small steps to improve access to health care and the affordability of health care. Over time, I think it will reduce costs for everyone.’’
Nonprofit hospitals don’t pay taxes on their property and income, Hatchett said. In exchange for that privilege, he said, they should provide information about their assets and community benefit.
Ethan James, a Georgia Hospital Association executive, said after the votes that his organization had some concerns about the duplication of existing financial reporting requirements that the new legislation could produce.
On the CON bill, James said, “We worked very hard to come up with a reasonable compromise on the modernization to certain elements of CON.’’
The GHA compromise on CTCA, he said, “enables them to serve their community.’’
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, a Rome Republican, told GHN that the General Assembly “got something done (on CON) this year. We’ve done some good things here.”
Jasperse said normally the General Assembly session tackles a dozen or so health care bills, but this year, there were only a few that held much more weight.
“These (changes) were big ones that needed to happen,” Jasperse said. “They might have gotten held up in years gone by.”
Rep. Matt Barton, R-Calhoun, said this bill will help improve health care options in Gordon County.
“Gordon County health care wasn’t the best years ago, but now it’s gotten into a much better position. We don’t need to go backward,” Barton said, expressing his support for the changes in health care. “I think this will be for the best.”