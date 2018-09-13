Breaking Clays and Raising Funds

This past weekend, on September 8, eight teams and two individuals shot in the annual Gordon County 4-H Modified Trap Shotgun Tournament. The tournament had been rescheduled from its usual May date due to weather. On the 4-H shotgun team, only youth in 7th-12th grade can participate, but participation in the tournament is open to the public. Participants shoot two practice targets followed by twenty-five scoring targets. Teams are composed of 4-5 team members and team scores are determined by the top 4 scores on the team, with 100 being a perfect score.
This year, teams were made up of people from the Calhoun Police Department, Gordon County Fire Department, current 4-H coaches and team members, and former 4-H team members, as well as other individuals in the community. The first place team, with a score of 96, was composed of current 4-H shotgun coach and Gordon County Fire Department firefighter Jonathan Pressley, Zach Crow, Adam Stanley, former 4-H shotgun team member Dustin Hall, and current 4-H shotgun team member Josh Collis.
The shoot was a fundraiser for the 4-H shotgun team, which will have its first meeting on Monday, January 28 at 6 p.m. The team will shoot in the modified trap, trap, skeet, and sporting clays disciplines this year and, for the first time, field a Scholastic Clay Target Program. For more information about shooting sports programs or to join the shotgun team, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.