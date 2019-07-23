Members of Boy Scout Troup 22 recently received new merit badges and rank advancements during their quarterly Court of Honor celebration.
The summer Court of Honor ceremony is traditionally held outdoors and features a pot-luck dinner. Three scouts -- Joziah F., Hayden B. and Malachi K. -- advanced to the First Class rank this year. Other troop members who attended the event include Christopher A., Avery B., Bryson B., David C., John Henry C., Jeshua F., Clayton H., Jace L., Toccoa L., Caleb M., Bradley P., John R., Ethan S., Russ T. and Will T.
Jeff R. serves as the scoutmaster for Troop 22 and William B. and Alan M. serve as assistant scoutmasters.
Boy Scout Troup 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.