Boy Scout Troop 22 attends camp

Boy Scout Troop 22 spent a couple of days the weekend of May 19 camping in Gordon County.  This was a first-time experience for the newer Scouts, where they learned to set up their individual tents. The entire troop advanced in skills such as water safety, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and orienteering. Scout Malachi Krincek (second from right, back row) worked on his Cooking badge requirements by managing the meals for the troop for the weekend. Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.