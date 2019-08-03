This week I would like to put on my animal science hat and promote a UGA collaborative program that is coming up on 20 years of existence. The Calhoun HERD program is a heifer development educational effort that annually will start with consigned home raised heifers delivered to the UGA farm in Floyd County in December.
The evaluation program will conclude annually with a May sale of confirmed bred heifers. The sale in 2020 will be on May 27 at the UGA Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion in Calhoun.
There are actually two heifer development programs with UGA ties. The Tifton HERD program is for heifers born from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 30, 2018. The HERD program in our part of the state are for heifers born from Dec. 1, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2019, for the next program edition. Beef producers in our state can consign heifers to either program depending of the age of the heifers they choose to consign. HERD stands for heifer evaluation and reproductive development.
I mentioned that the HERD programs including the one in Calhoun are collaborative efforts. This effort involves cattle producers, animal health professionals, the Georgia Cattlemen’s Association, the UGA Animal and Dairy Science Department, the UGA Diagnostic Lab & College of Veterinary Medicine, UGA county extension agents and UGA Research and Education farm staff.
Keep in mind that the space in my article will not allow me to give all of the details for the HERD programs. I will though give you the website that should provide all of your needed information of ugabeef.com/programs.
Why is it important to have a program to development heifers? There are many important factors involved in a beef cattle operation. The great majority of all beef farms are cow/calf operations. This means a producer will have a cow herd where weaned calves will be sold annually. A percentage of the cow herd will have to be replaced annually due to age, lack of productivity, injury, failure to breed or disposition for example. Most cattle producers will keep the top end of the heifer crop annually for replacement females.
The Calhoun HERD program, for example, is an educational opportunity for consigners to enter their farm raised heifers in an evaluation program. A farmer will receive reports or up-dates on their heifers in regards to disposition, pelvic measurements, reproductive tract scores, hip heights and average daily gain for example. I mentioned earlier that the 2020 sale will be on May 27.
A producer does not have to automatically sell his or her heifers, but that is an option. I will add that only confirmed bred heifers that meet other standards for the sale will be sale eligible. We do have many cattlemen that will take their heifers back home and put back in the herd. Here is a good place to add that the heifers will be synchronized to be bred artificially at the end of February 2020.
Since calving ease is very important on heifers, they will be bred AI to either GAR Prophet or Connealy Comrade 1385. These are two nationally known Angus sires for calving ease. Heifers that do not conceive artificially will be given the chance to be bred naturally by a calving ease Angus bull at the research farm. Prior to the sale, heifers will be pregnancy checked by not only blood work but by ultrasound. The ultrasound check is approximately one week prior to the sale.
What heifers should I enter and how? A consigner can enter registered or commercial heifers. It will cost in the neighborhood of $400 for each heifer to be in the program. Remember, they are feed daily, including hay, given vaccinations, bred AI, multiple evaluations and given the opportunity to be sold in a live auction. You are talking six months of care for each heifer. This year there will even be genomic testing for the commercial testing along with genomic DNA work with the registered heifers.
For the Calhoun HERD program, a producer will need to nominate their heifers by Nov. 1, which includes a $50 per head nomination fee. In some years, due to pasture space and number of entries, producers may not get to bring all of the heifers they consign.
The website will have the entry form along with other eligibility rules and pre-delivery protocol for the heifers. We encourage producers to consign their best heifers for the program. Most county agents along with Jason Duggin, UGA Beef Specialist, in charge of the Calhoun HERD program, will be happy to given you verbal details and look at heifers you are considering to consign.