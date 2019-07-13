It would probably be an amazing number if you could get an accurate count of wells in use in Northwest Georgia. There are many citizens that use the groundwater that a home well can provide.
We use well water for drinking, cooking, bathing and for irrigating our vegetable gardens, to name a few. It is very important that you protect your well and wellhead for the health of your family and neighbors around you.
I grew up on a home well. My parents today still use that same well at the home they built in the early 1970s.
The groundwater that we use from a well is susceptible to contamination from a variety of sources. Keep in mind that hundreds of wells can be using the same aquifer so it is extremely important to keep contaminants from getting to these underground water resources.
I will be sharing information today on principles of protecting your wellhead on your property from a University of Georgia circular by Uttam Saha, Leticia Sonon, Pamela Turner and David Kissel.
First, when digging a well, you need to consider proper location. You need to think safety first in the selection. It is great if the well is located high in the landscape so surface water will drain away from the well. The well should not be in an area known to flood unless the well casing is at least 2 feet above the level of the highest known flood of record.
Our info states to be sure to site the well uphill from runoff that may contain pesticides or other contaminants. Keep in mind that the Georgia Water Well
Standards Act of 1985 states required minimum separation distances between a well and certain potential contaminate sources. A few examples are 10 feet from a sewer line, 50 feet from a septic tank, 100 feet from fertilizer storage and 100 feet from an animal or fowl enclosure.
Secondly, proper well construction in the first place is important. For starters, well construction must be done by a licensed well driller meeting the wellhead protection and other requirements that are listed in the Georgia Water Well Standards Act of 1985. You need to note that a properly constructed and sealed well will reduce the risk of contamination of the well.
Just a few things to keep in mind is that the well casing is a plastic or steel pipe that will run the depth of the well and should extend 1 to 2 feet above the surrounding ground to prevent surface water from going down into the casing. The top of the casing needs to be sealed with a sanitary well cap. The well cap should be firmly installed and also include a screened vent so that air can enter the well.
Vents should face the ground and also be tightly connected to the well cap or seal and be properly screened to keep insects out. There are more areas of proper construction to consider that our information can provide background on.
I will add that you need to keep contaminants away from the well. Keeping contaminants away can prevent issues with spills and seepage. You should never store chemicals in your well house. You should also never dispose of household chemicals and personal care products by throwing them in the drain or faucet or flushing down the toilet. Also, never get rid of excess medications by flushing down the toilet.
Finally, never dispose of motor oil by dumping on the ground. Our literature can go into more detail on how to properly dispose of excess medications and motor oil.
Another area to consider is backflow prevention. For example, if your well pump stops while a hose is submerged in chemicals, those chemicals can backflow into the well. You can get backflow even from a laundry tub, sink, washing machine or swimming pool, for example.
This is where some installation can come into play. You can install a double check valve backflow preventer between a well and irrigation system. Note, a simple atmospheric vacuum breaker can be installed on each outdoor faucet. A rule of thumb is to never put a hose into any potential contaminating material.
Another area to think about is the sealing of abandoned wells. Our information states for the filling, sealing and plugging of abandoned wells to be done by licensed water well drillers per the Georgia Water Well Standards Act of 1985. These abandoned wells can still be a source of contamination.
Finally, routine water testing, especially for bacteria and nitrates, should be done annually. Testing helps build a record of water quality and can help show if quality is changing over time. Testing should be completed anytime there is a change in taste, clarity or smell of the water.