I hope everyone is having a great Thanksgiving holiday. It seems that every year just gets busier. I recently passed my 24th year of working with UGA Extension. I am thankful to work for this organization because it has opened the door for me to help many 4-H’ers and adult clientele with researched-based information over the years.
I love this time of year because I enjoy watching my youngest daughter play basketball, football season is going on plus it is a changing of the season on the farm. It can be busy, but enjoyable too.
Today, I would like to go back and continue an article from last week on holiday plants and the care of these plants. I will be using a UGA publication by UGA Extension horticulturists Paul Thomas and Mel Garber. I will try to center more on specific plant items this week.
For starters, I would like to give a quick review of some of the basics in holiday plant care. The holiday season is busy and taking care of a specific plant can be a chore, but you want the plant to look great.
No one wants to look at a dying or poor looking plant during a family gathering. The first reminder is proper watering. Note that over-watering can be just as much of a problem than not watering. Normally potted plants should not be watered until the soil is almost dry to the touch. You need to have the plants in a container that will drain at the bottom. Many of your store purchased plants will be in waterproof containers or wrapped in foil. These plants may need holes made in the bottom of the pot to help with drainage. When you water, add enough till you see water draining from the pot bottom.
Don’t forget proper light too. Proper lighting can extend plant life. Most plants will need high amounts of indirect light. Low-light levels will shorten the quality of most plants. The temperature inside the home is important too. Keeping the house in the 60-75 degree range is good for most plants. Flowering plants will like the 60-65 degree range more while temps over 75 will shorten the quality of many plants.
The holiday cactus is a popular plant item. There are three related plant species that look like Christmas cacti. These three types will bloom at different times of the year and can be found flowering at Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter. All three do require bright sunlight and moderate moisture levels.
According to Thomas and Garber, south-facing windows are excellent spots for holiday cactus. After the six weeks of holiday blooming, you need to remove spent flowers and give a houseplant fertilizer. These plants can be propagated too. Holiday cacti should bloom about the same time every year.
Amaryllis is another popular holiday plant. You should be able to find these plants from Christmas to Easter. One good thing on amaryllis is you have many flower color varieties including pink, white, red and orange. Amaryllis will normally flower 4 to 6 weeks after the bulbs are planted. The individual blooms on the plant should last 3 to 4 days. A flower stalk normally produces 3 to 4 large blooms that are shaped like a trumpet. Some of the larger bulbs may produce more than one stalk.
To get an amaryllis to re-flower, put the plant in bright light. This can be outdoors when outdoor temperatures permit. You need to let the foliage fully develop. You also need to fertilize and water in the summer months. In late summer or fall, when the leaves begin to dieback, you should water less often. When the leaves die completely, allow the soil to dry out and then place the bulb in a cool, dry place for 4 to 8 weeks before you start watering the plant again.
The Christmas pepper plant may be another popular plant. Plants are usually bought in 4- to 6-inch containers in the fall and winter. The popularity is the decorative fruit that should be in peak color for one to two months. The fruit will be bright and last a long time if you provide high light and keep the plant in the 60-75 degree range. The soil also needs to be kept moist. You should fertilize weekly with a soluble fertilizer. The fruit on these plants can be extremely hot. Keep these plants way from small children. It is stated that these plants are hard to re-bloom and the plants will be killed by frost.
Finally, the poinsettia is the most popular holiday plant for many. They can come in a variety of colors.
Poinsettias can stay in quality shape for months with bright, indirect light and frequent watering. Try to not let the plant wilt, but do not over-water either. This can damage the root system. You can re-flower your poinsettia if you follow the correct procedure.
Greg Bowman is a UGA Extension Agent. For more information, contact UGA Extension- Gordon County at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu.