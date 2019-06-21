Meat goat production is Gordon County is approximately 1,500 head of goats with various breeds being represented. Some people prefer goats as pets, while others like their ability to eat brush that other livestock do not consume, while others will raise registered or show goats.
In fact, Gordon County 4-H’ers, along with local FFA members, will show top quality goats. Many of these will be Boer goats, or at least a high percentage Boer goats, for the market class divisions at our state youth show in October at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.
In fact, the Grand Champion Market Wether in Georgia was shown by a Gordon County youth in 2018. Many times locally you will see Spanish goats, Kiko goats, dairy goats, and like I mentioned before, the Boer goat.
Today I will be sharing information about meat goat production from a revised UGA publication on the topic by deceased Fort Valley State University Extension Animal Scientist Will Getz, and also Ronnie Silcox, retired UGA Animal Scientist.
For starters, there is no way I can give you all of the information you need to be a top goat producer, but I hope to cover a few of the more important topics.
I will add that on July 30 at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center we will offer a late afternoon into evening class on small ruminant production that many of our goat enthusiast should find interesting. If you like to receive a flyer by email or by mail, let me know.
Facilities is going to a big part of the management decisions of goat production. Proper fencing for your situation is important. In simple terms, you want to keep the goats in and potential predators out.
In many situations, the woven wire fencing in combination with barbwire can work.
Traditional “hog wire” may not work with the horned goats since you can have situations where the goats can get their heads through a panel and then not able to get their heads back out due to being caught by the horns.
There are more “woven wire” options on the market designed for goats. There can even be special “goat net” on the market.
Electric fencing may be an option for some.
Remember, you want to find a system that will keep you goats enclosed but also keep out predators such as dogs, coyotes and bobcats.
In regards to predator control, how you manage can help reduce problems.
Are you going to night-pen your goats or will you have protected pastures during kidding season?
You can even incorporate guard animals such as Great Pyrennes dogs into your operation. If you are going to use one of the guardian dog breeds, I would advise doing your homework to help make sure this is a successful decision.
Goats will require some type of shelter from inclement weather. This is especially important during kidding season.
Young goats can be more prone to respiratory infections and hypothermia.
It is suggested that a good shed that is dry and opens to the south usually will provide proper weather protection.
Keep in mind that the shed or structure should provide a minimum of five square feet of floor space per goat. The building should be closed on two or three sides and be roofed low to the ground. This will help trap body heat. Rear eave heights of 4 to 6 feet and front eave heights of 6 to 8 feet should work.
Our information states that hinged sides that can be raised in summer months can aid the shelter to provide shade and air movement. Keep in mind that goats will run to the shelter when it rains, but they do not need to be inside.
The rain will not necessarily harm the goats unless the temperatures are cold also.
Herd health and your management practices are big factors in determining the success of your operation.
A goat that is normal will have a temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit and a heart rate of 70 to 80 beats per minute. The respiration rate is 12 to 15 breaths per minute.
Note that heart and respiration rates are faster in kids.
Our information will state, and I agree, that parasites, especially internal, prove the greatest challenge to goat health. Keep in mind that because of the mild temperatures and high annual rainfall in the Southeast, internal parasites can be a big-time problem.
You can make the problems worse if you overcrowd the area and you do not rotate pastures.
Roundworms, stomach worms and coccidia are all common internal parasite issues in goats.
I will add that goat producers young and old should study on parasite issues for your area and have a plan in place.
This can include have a good working relationship with a local large animal veterinarian.
Don’t forget about the July 2019 Small Ruminant Workshop.