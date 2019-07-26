Prior to jumping into the topic this week, I would like to give a plug for several upcoming workshops that will be held at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center. Both will late afternoon into evening events.
On Tuesday, July 30, we will be hosting a Small Ruminant Workshop for folks that raise meat goats or sheep. Then we will follow-up on Aug. 6 with a Beef Reproductive Management Workshop.
Both workshops will start after 5 p.m. to help with many people that work during the day. We have informational flyers that I can send by email or by mail. All you have to do is call the office at 706-629-8685 or email gbowman@uga.edu and I can get that information to you. The cost is very affordable too. Do not miss out on these animal science based opportunities. The flyer will cover specific topics and information on the speakers.
For starters, I do not want readers to get the misconception that you have to live on a farm or be involved specifically in animal science-based projects such as showing animals or be on a 4-H livestock judging team to be a member of Gordon 4-H.
Our local club offers as much variety now in terms of programming than in any time of Gordon 4-H history. I will admit that 4-H agriculture-based projects are a huge part of our history. It would be very difficult to make a list of all of the state high individuals and “Master 4-H’ers” that participated in our 4-H club in animal science projects.
I would like today to write from personal experience about the importance of our 4-H livestock programs. The livestock projects are one area of our total Gordon 4-H programming efforts.
Back when I was a young person attending Belwood Elementary, my dad asked if I would like to show a steer in 4-H. I had seen a picture or two of him with a 900-pound Hereford steer that he exhibited back in his FFA days at Calhoun High School. He actually showed a very good steer that I believe won the Coosa Valley Fair that at the time was one of the larger shows in the area.
Dad and I went to a local show at the Northwest Georgia Livestock Pavilion to let me see what showing was all about. I never knew that attending that show in 1980 would put me on a career path with UGA Extension. I and my sisters showed steers, heifers and sheep. Both of my daughters have shown cattle and meat goats.
Showing livestock can be a family project. We have all heard that it takes a village to raise a child. Well it takes a family and many times 4-H advisers to show livestock.
Some of the best memories that I have as a 4-H’er is not actually the showing but the miles driven and the hours spent with the family looking for that next show animal. It can also be a family event when offspring from a past show animal are born on the farm.
Showing livestock can be that one activity that the entire family does together. It can be a bonding activity. The actual show is where you demonstrate all of the hard work that takes place at the farm. You learn important life skills by showing livestock from good sportsmanship, decision making, communication skills, time management, money management and responsibility.
I do not want to forget to mention about being a part of a 4-H judging team that involves some form of livestock from dairy, poultry, horse or livestock judging. Gordon 4-H is one of the most decorated 4-H judging counties in the state and has a national status.
In fact, several of our Gordon 4-H alumni are college livestock judging coaches or have been members of successful college livestock judging programs. Livestock judging will enhance your skill of public speaking and better your ability to make decisions based on visual appraisal, scenarios and data. These skills can always help you in your adult life.
Locally, Mr. Jack Dyer and Mr. Joe Darby were my primary livestock judging coaches.
This county is full of adults that were members of teams prepared by those two men. We won a lot of contests and traveled to many parts of the U.S. because of their dedication to help us.
The skills I gained as a member of those teams are put to use every day in my life. As a Bartow County agent, I was able to coach six state winning junior and senior 4-H livestock judging teams. I hope those members are proud of the accomplishments, but more importantly I hope they gained skills that help them as parents and adults.
Soon, the livestock showing season will be in full-steam-ahead mode and the judging seasons will kick into gear.