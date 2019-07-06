This week, I would like to continue on the topic of cover crops in the home vegetable garden. The use of cover crops can be an important tool in increasing overall vegetable production, help build your soil and can also help protect your garden area.
The popularity of vegetable gardening can make cover crops a great resource in giving your quality results in your efforts. This week, I will center more on planting and establishing cover crops and briefly discuss cover crops in the prevention of soil erosion.
We will be using a UGA publication by Bob Westerfield, UGA Extension horticulturist.
As review, my previous column talked about the benefits of cover crops.
Cover crops can add in the prevention of weeds and soil erosion. Cover crops can also be a means of providing nutrition to your soil and help provide organic matter. Cover crops can also aid in attracting beneficial insects and pollinators. The use of cover crops along with crop rotation can actually reduce or starve out soil pathogens that can cause garden issues.
In addition, fall is when most vegetable gardeners in our area will use cover crops, but they can be planted in summer too if you do not plan on production at that time. The time of year you wish to plant a cover crop will determine if you plant a cool or warm season cover crop. Cool season cover crops are established after summer gardens fade usually from early September to early October.
We also talked about cover crop planting combinations, nitrogen fixation and legume inoculants. You should count on cover crops to establish quickly if planted on a well-prepared seedbed. You should first prepare the seedbed by removing old vegetable plants and till the area to a depth of 4 to 5 inches. You can then broadcast your seed over the planting area at the suggested rate.
We discussed rates last week. It is suggested to do a soil test prior to planting to make sure you are OK on pH and your soil fertility needs for the cover crop. After planting the seed, you need to lightly rake or even drag the seed into the soil to insure good seed to soil contact.
Keep in mind that clover seed is very small so take care to not bury the seed too deep. Clover seed needs to be barely under the soil surface.
Westerfield adds that if you have access to a roller or cultipacker, it is a good idea to go over the seedbed with this type of tool to help firm the seedbed. This could help with seed germination.
Make sure you are watering correctly in regards to cover crops. You need to water the newly planted area every other day for one to two weeks to help with seed germination. When the cover crop is up and growing, you can reduce the irrigation events to once per week. When the cover crop is established, our information adds that the cover crop will normally survive on rainfall only.
Do not underestimate the ability of cover crops to help in the prevention of soil erosion. The key here is that a cover crop will be growing in the garden spot typically during a time when the garden soil can be bare. Our information adds that living plants and plant residue can intercept rain and will reduce the ability of the rain to erode the ground by absorbing before the rainfall hits the soil.
The cover crop can also slow down the flow of water across the soil surface and will increase the rate of water soaking into the ground. Finally, our information states that cover crops address the management concepts of soil health by first disturbing the actual soil less.
Also, they increase the diversity of the garden area by using a combination of plants. Cover crops help soil health by simply keeping something growing on the spot over the year. Finally, a cover crop can stop erosion and even soil compaction issues before they start which is important for soil health.
In switching gears, Gordon County Extension will be hosting a Small Ruminant Evening Workshop on July 30 at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center. This is for the sheep and goat producers in the area.
We have several outstanding speakers that will be with us for this event. If you would like a flyer with topic details, cost and how to register for the event, feel free to contact the office or email me.