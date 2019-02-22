While local business owners, government employees and chamber staff enjoyed the meal provided at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce’s Booster Breakfast, local officials presented reports from the past year and future plans for both the county and the city.
Chamber President Kathy Johnson reviewed some changes going on in the county, including four new stores where the old Kmart used to be in the shopping complex on W L Bryant Parkway. Looking forward, Johnson introduced a few new businesses that would be joining the area including Mama Said Sew, the expansion of the Pets ‘R’ Us and the construction of the new Calhoun City Schools’ central office.
Representing the city and presenting the State of the City report was Mayor Jimmy Palmer, who has served as mayor for the past 20 years and will be running again in this year’s election. Palmer was proud to announce the city has reached a low unemployment rate of 3 percent, which is the lowest it’s been since 2000.
The mayor was also excited to brag on the city schools, reminding attendees of the 98 percent graduation rate, and the health care options within city limits. Palmer announced a few upcoming developments, including the potential for a GBI headquarters and crime lab coming to Calhoun.
Wrapping up the series of presentations was County Commission Chairwoman Becky Hood, who presented the State of the County report. Hood reviewed ways that the county had invested back into the community, including the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department working with local students, the new Animal Control facility being opened and significant events sponsored by E-911. Hood stated that some of the county’s upcoming projects included park improvements, senior center expansions and fire station renovations.