The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented one of its signature events, an annual Booster Breakfast sponsored by the Development Authority of Gordon County.
The breakfast took place on Friday at Belmont Baptist Church and was presided over by Paul Worley, the chairman of the Gordon County Board of Directors and assistant city administrator for the City of Calhoun. The Rev. Stephen Williams offered an invocation before Chamber business commenced, including presentations from Mayor Jimmy Palmer, County Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Hood, as well as Chamber and Development Authority Executive Kathy Johnson.
Historically, the Development Authority has sponsored the February Booster Breakfast to inform citizens about local government issues and activities. The Development Authority was founded in 1975 to develop and promote trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities in Gordon County, and to promote the general welfare of the state of Georgia. Its projects have included developing industrial sites, helping existing industries to expand, and attracting new companies to locate in Gordon County.
Hood and Palmer spoke about the accomplishments achieved during 2018 and shared information about 2019 plans and projects. Johnson spoke about the Development Authority efforts to promote and accomplish economic growth and development in Calhoun-Gordon County.
Hood leads the Gordon County Board of Commissioners, having been first elected in 2000 and serving as chairperson since a 2013 Commission vote. Voting members of the commission include Kevin Cunningham, Bud Owens, Norris Sexton, and Chad Steward. Hood served three years on both the Gordon County Board of Directors and the Gordon County College and Career Academy Board, serving as chairperson on the latter. She is a graduate of Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County and the Leadership Georgia Program.
Palmer has been mayor of the City of Calhoun since 1998, having served as a city councilman for five years preceding his mayoral election. Previously, he had served five years as a member of the Calhoun Board of Education. He was a pharmacist at his family pharmacy, Palmer Drug Company, for 34 years, and is now associated with Calhoun Drug Company. He leads the City Council, which consists of George Crowley, Ray Denmon, Al Edwards and Jackie Palazzolo.
The mission of the Development Authority is to promote and encourage economic growth and development in Gordon County through the recruitment and retention of quality industries and businesses that provide diversified employment opportunities. Voting members of the Development Authority are Randall Fox, Kenny Fuquea, Jim Mathews, Donna McEntyre, Jim Rosencrance, Larry Roye, and Larry Vickery. Bud Owens attends meetings as a representative of Gordon County and Mayor Palmer attends as a representative of the City of Calhoun, with neither holding voting privileges. Bill Thompson serves as the Authority’s attorney of record while Kathy Johnson serves as president and CEO.
Larry Roye has served on the Development Authority for nearly 25 years and has been chairman for more than 20. He is also a past board member and chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. He was an originating director and president/CEO of Georgia Bank and Trust, retiring as chairman of the board and CEO. He currently serves as president/CEO at First Bank, with locations in both Calhoun and Dalton.
Following the presentations, Julie Walraven, the senior vice president and market executive with First Bank of Calhoun, took the podium. Walraven serves as secretary-treasurer on the Chamber Board of Directors and as chairperson of the Ambassador Committee. In that capacity, she introduced 18 members who have joined since the last meeting.
Those members are 365 on Piedmont, All Around Custom Painting, Alvin N. Long, Bargain Hunt, Busie Creative Services, Del Taco, Dodd Machine & Tool, Fore Seasons, Gordon Gazette, Hayloft, LakePoint Realty Group, Mama Said Sew, Maximum Wealth, Planet Fitness Calhoun, State Farm/Melissa Eldridge Agency, The Flower Shop, Thurston’s Care and Williams Forestry & Associates.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.