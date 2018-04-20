BoE gets update concerning gifted program

The Gordon County Board of Education received an update concerning G6, the Gordon County Schools Gifted Program at a special called meeting on Monday.
Beth Herod, Curriculum Director of Gordon County Schools who also oversees Gifted Program, gave responses to last week’s parent concerns over the program.
Herod said that there were dates set that fourth and fifth graders in the G6 program would meet, at their own schools, in May after Milestones assessment. “Belwood will be going through renovations in May, and the students will not be able to return back to their current classroom,” said Herod.
“Each of the fourth and fifth graders will be served at their home school by their gifted teacher,” explained Herod. “There will not be any field trips; they will be served with a state-approved model during the month of May.”
Belwood Elementary gifted students will meet at their home school on May 14 and 23; Fairmount Elementary gifted students will meet at FES on May 14 and 21; Red Bud Elementary gifted students will meet at RES on May 17 and 21; Sonoraville Elementary gifted students will meet at SES on May 10 and 17; Swain Elementary gifted students will meet at Swain on April 30, May 4 and 16; and Tolbert Elementary School gifted students will meet at TES on April 25, May 4 and 16.
Herod also explained how many segments the gifted students are actually served each week.
“We are charter and we could do bits and pieces if we wanted to, but I assure you that we follow the resource class model,” said Herod. She told the Board that, according to the State, gifted students “May receive no more than 10 gifted FTE segments per week of resource class service; our Gordon County gifted students are actually served six segments per day when they go to G6.” Students attend the gifted program one day per week.
Herod also told the Board that over the past three years, six students have dropped out of the G6 program, but two returned. She stated that a variety of reasons as to why the students dropped out, and included students who moved into the school district and weren’t comfortable with the G6 program, some were based on content of the G6 program and some wanted to stay back with their friends and not attend the G6 program.
Herod also talked about the excitement of the program hiring a fourth teacher for the G6 program for the 2018-2019 school year, and the possibility of hiring additional teachers in further down the road.
“I’m always thankful for the parents in our community that want to share their concerns,” said Herod. “That’s the only way we improve is to hear those things and act on those things. The gifted program is incredibly important to me, and I will continue to make it the best that I can.”
The Board also received an update concerning the Gordon Central High School softball field. “I wanted to make it public for the Board,” said Dr. Susan Remillard, superintendent. The project has started and has a price tag of $46,435.
Also, the Board was given the results of an interest survey for offering summer care for students. “There were a total of 64 people that responded,” said Remillard. “Forty-three (43) responded in favor (of a summer care program) and 21 responded no (interest in the program). That’s a 1.6 percent interest for our district.”
The survey went out to those who are signed up to get alerts on Infinite Campus. “If you did not sign up to get the alerts, you did not get the notification (of the survey),” said Remillard.
Questions were raised during the discussion because the survey was sent out on Friday, March 30, 2018 and ended on Monday, April 9, 2018, which was during the week of spring break.
“We thought it’d be a great time to offer it (taking the survey) when (people) were off and had time to do it.”
In other news, the Board approved bid recommendations for renovations to Ashworth Middle and Swain Elementary gym’s HVAC, a bid recommendation for renovations to Belwood Elementary and a bid recommendation for Red Bud Elementary gym renovations. Nix-Fowler Construction was awarded the Ashworth Middle/Swain Elementary gym’s HVAC, and RK Redding was awarded the Belwood Elementary renovations and the Red Bud Elementary gym renovations.
Remillard also told the Board that Exemplary Board recognition criteria has been completed, and the Board approved the criteria as completed.
The Board finished the meeting with a discussion of Board Policies, noting that four policies: BH, BHA, GBD and GBE would be reviewed over the next couple of months.
Policy BH concerns the Board’s Code of Ethics.
Policy BHA concerns Board member’s Conflict of Interest.
Policy GBD concerns Professional Personnel Hiring.
Policy GBE concerns Professional Personnel Assignment.
The next regular meeting of the Gordon County Board of Education will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 14 at the Gordon County College and Career Academy.