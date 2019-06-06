Gordon County Board of Commissioners are to renew their Cigna Health Care contract, which County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said will benefit county employees and set aside more money for health purposes.
The board also decided to hire an engineer to evaluate the flooding issue on Doe Lane, an issue which was brought to the board’s attention in March, and approved a list of roads to start paving in July.
This year, Ledbetter said, the county has had several employees with chronic illnesses, and estimating what they might need for the next fiscal year, the administrator recommended an increase in associated funds.
“We are not raising the reimbursements or the contributions that employees make, and we are not changing terms of coverage,” Ledbetter said. “We are just increasing the amount of reserve we have to put aside.”
Ledbetter proposed the county put aside an extra $806,000, which would put the cost of health care benefits up to around $7 million, as the current fiscal year was budgeted to have $6.3 million. Ledbetter said county health care was competitive compared to other counties, with Gordon County offering family coverage of about $25,000 a year.
“(Our employees) will see a direct benefit for this renewal,” Ledbetter said.
The board approved to hire CivilSouth Engineering Services to create a remedy for the flooding situation on Doe Lane. This issue was brought to the board by a Doe Lane resident in March, who said the road had been flooded for months during this past winter.
Ledbetter, who has been communicating with CivilSouth, said the probable solution would be raising the road to be above flood stage. The cost of hiring the engineering evaluation is $15,500.
The board also approved a list of roads to be repaved during the next 12 months, including segments on River Bend Drive, Deer Run Trail, Meadow Brook Road and Everett Springs Road.
In other news, the county will establish a complete count committee for the 2020 census, which will count the numbers of residents in Gordon County. Ledbetter said the state and federal money depends on the census numbers and it’s extremely important that everyone is counted.
Donna McEntire was acknowledged by Commissioner Bud Owens for her work on the Development Authority since 2007. McEntire has served as the chair person for the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce, served as the secretary treasurer for the past six years, and also was responsible for bringing Dancing with the Stars to Gordon County – which has brought over $1 million to local organizations and charities.
Dianne Kirby and Allen Bowen were reappointed to the Division of Family and Children Services board for a five-year term. Two rental agreements with State Properties Commission (on Lovers Lane and Mauldin Road) were approved for another yearlong term.