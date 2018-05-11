BoC candidates discuss Freeport, economic development at Political Forum

A Candidates Forum was held on Thursday, May 3, 2018 to introduce the public to the candidates running for office in the upcoming General Primary Election. The candidates from Gordon County Board of Education Posts 3, 5 and 7, along with Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 2 answered questions and presented their platforms concerning certain issues in Gordon County.
The forum was hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Community & Government Affairs Committee. Local attorney Jesse Vaughn moderated the event and asked candidates in each race a set of questions.
The Calhoun Times was on hand to cover the event. Below are answers to some of the questions Vaughn asked the candidates of Gordon County Board of Commissioners District 2 during the forum. The candidates answered a variety of questions that ranged from ideas for improving infrastructure to Freeport Tax Exemption to attracting business and industry to Gordon County.
To see the forum in its entirety, visit the YouTube channel “City of Calhoun, GA” and click on the video titled “Chamber of Commerce 2018 Candidates Forum.”
Gordon County Board of Commissioners - District 2
Chad Steward (R), Incumbent; Arthene Bressler (D)
What sort of ideas do you have for improving the infrastructure of Gordon County in a way that would attract business prospects to Gordon County?
Arthene Bressler: I think we need to have more brain businesses, more that really wouldn’t have too much of an environmental impact other than being a clean business. I think we need to pay attention to some of our roadways which disrepair quickly. We are short on housing everywhere. We have to have more housing available to have more people move to the community. I stand behind having more employment right here in our own county because too many people that live here have to drive to other counties to make a decent living to support themselves and their families.
Chad Steward: We have multiple items that we as a Board collectively decided to put on SPLOST. We use our SPLOST for the paving of roads and we spread that out over six-years time, but we put probably around $12 million more this year in SPLOST in road repairs- Boone Ford being one of them, Salem Bridge which will help some of the City’s concerns they have with their business and industry. Infrastructure is very important. We’ve had some help from our friends at the state with the bypass that will help take some traffic off of Highway 53, which is very congested. The Union Grove exit- we have more exits than most counties off of I-75, which will be very instrumental when we get to the point where our Freeport hits 100 percent and business and industry start buying down the Union Grove exit. We will have more growth; we’ve got a pretty good plan laid out.
An issue over the last several years with the County Commission has been the Freeport Tax Exemption for inventory tax. Currently, the Freeport Tax Exemption is at 80 percent exempt from inventory taxes. How do you think the Commission should proceed with that rate - should they increase the amount of exemption, decrease the amount of exemption or leave it the same, and why?
Bressler: If it’s done on an annual basis, it would probably do good to leave it the same as it is right now. My main concern is in the near future and the impact that will eventually reach Georgia that is going on in Washington at the moment. If things continue, our prices are going to jump on just about everything, including our foods. So, import, probably keep the same for now. We have too many unknowns to really state definitely what to do. It’s one of those things, I think, should be adjusted as the economy needs it.
Steward: Freeport is an exemption on the inventory that you have at your actual business and industries. When we first started out with increasing the Freeport percentages, we had an outcry from the business and industry that said “if you can’t increase the Freeport percentage, then we’re going to have to leave.” They said “we need some sort commitment from you and the City Council that if you increase this, we’ll stay.” When we first started, we moved up 20 percent to 40 percent; the City also moved up with us. We have a very good relationship with the City and we work hand-in-hand with this Freeport issue that we’ve dealt with. When we made that first increase, in the paper they pointed out that we retained 300 jobs at Shaw and with the increase, another 60 jobs. There is a map that has all of the counties in the state of Georgia that are different colors. Those different colors represent the amount of Freeport exemption on inventory that we have. Gordon County was a different color than Floyd and Bartow, Whitfield...they were all at 100 percent. So anytime an existing business or industry comes to look at Gordon County, or if an existing industry looks at expanding, that’s more taxes that they are going to have to pay. If they can go 15 miles to the north, 15 miles to the west or 15 miles to the south and they can save hundreds of thousands of dollars, they’re going to do that. So what we’ve done as a County Commission and as a City Council is we’ve made a promise to business and industry that we would increase the Freeport by 20 percent - and that’s the only increment increase you can do, they have to be done in 20 percent increments. We’ve been increasing every other year, and the businesses that were wanting to leave are now staying. That is a tax base that we are holding onto. Yes, it does cost the county; yes it does cost the county school system - we work very well with Dr. Susan Remillard and have her in all of our financial meetings because when we increase those Freeport percentages, it actually affects the county school system also. So we’ve done this together, increasing those Freeport percentages, to keep business and industry here. Now, when we hit that 100 percent, that is when we’ll actually be able to compete with all the counties around us, and you’re really going to see a large amount of growth here in Gordon County when you hit that percentage.
Freeport is one of different bundles of incentives that government can provide to try to attract business to Gordon County. What sort of incentives do you believe are appropriate to give to prospective businesses to relocate here and would you support the giving of free land to prospective industrial prospects?
Steward: To start out, free land would have to be a worth-while endeavor, a large enough business. I think free land would have to be something that we had already looked at in the SPLOST through economic development because it’s hard to buy large tracts of land and give those away. So that would have to be something put into SPLOST through economic development so that we would have the land that’s paid off and debt-free before we could offer that type of incentive. Now, we already have a tier system on the development board that I sit on, that basically lays out the amount of jobs, the investment there’s going to be in the land and equipment- those are set up on a tier system and depending on what sort of investment (business is) going to bring to the table depends on what sort of abatements and different tax incentives we can give them. You want to be careful with increasing your incentives because you have existing industry here, and you don’t want to step on the toes of some of our existing industry here. Most of the increase in jobs or expansion of industry, 80 percent of it is your existing industry that does these things. We’ve just been informed that LG is going to have a $50-million dollar expansion, so existing industry you have to be careful with what incentives you want to throw out there for business and industry that may be looking to come to the community because you want to take care of your existing industry at the same time.
Bressler: I would not be in favor of giving away free land at all; I just don’t agree with it on any level. As far as the tier system, I have to agree- you have to watch what you offer to who so you don’t step on the toes of existing business. Again, depending on what they have to offer depends on what the county will counter-offer.
In the past, the Gordon County government has set aside money in its budget to help fund the salary and expenses of a dedicated strategic economic planner. Do you believe Gordon County needs such a position and would you support the inclusion of such funding in future Gordon County budgets?
Bressler: I have to agree, it’s a lot of work; to work on that all the time because things keep changing: the laws keep changing and the requirements keep changing. I think that would probably be a good idea, to have somebody dedicated to that full-time.
Steward: Economic development, as you all know- times have changed. In the past, you would wait for business and industry to come knock on your door; those times aren’t here anymore. Now, you go out and you try to acquire the business and industry, and to attract business and industry to come in, you have to be able to compete with the other counties that are around you. And I know some of the other counties even go overseas to attract new business and industry to their counties. So if you’re going to put forth a certain amount of money (to fill the position), it’s going to be a small amount of money compared to, if that person can produce...it’s a small price to pay to bring new business and industry in. And more diversified business and industry, because that’s what we all want here. I want the county where I live in to be where my boys can graduate high school, go off to college, graduate and if they want to, come back to Gordon County and there’s an opportunity for them to come back and find a good paying job. Economic development is very important for us to be able to compete with surrounding counties and all the other counties in Georgia, along with other states.