Gordon County Administrator Jim Ledbetter acknowledged county employees who had voluntarily pursued and earned higher levels of education and certifications. Following this recognition of specific employees at the Gordon County Commission meeting Tuesday, one rezoning request was approved, two rezoning requests were denied and Gordon Hospital Authority reappointments were addressed.
Ledbetter provided a list of those who have achieved higher education degrees and certifications, which didn’t include the extensive mandatory continuing education and training performed by county employees. The list acknowledges Courtney Taylor, Tim Cochran, Rusty Hogan and Keith King for getting additional degrees related to their positions with the county. Ashley Bailey, Jeremy Womack and Jim Bradford were among those listed for achieving significant certifications.
“We have some motivated employees here,” Ledbetter said. “I’m proud of our folks for continuing to learn.”
Steven Martin Cochran’s request for a rezoning from A-1 to C-G General Commercial was approved. The property in the request is at 2549 Rome Road, and consists of 3.09 acres. The rezoning for the property is for the purpose of lawnmower sales and repair. In related news, Cochran is qualified to be running for the state House District 5 seat and is in the middle of his campaign.
Two rezoning requests were denied by the board, both the request from Alice Tripplett and the request from David Millsap. Tripplett and Millsap both requested to rezone their properties from A-1 to R-1, yet Georgia Environmental Health recommended denial for these requests. In 2010, the properties – which are adjoined – had received a septic permit for three acres which stated the property was never to be subdivided.
Both Matt Barton and David Hammond are up for reappointment for another three-year term on the Gordon Hospital Authority. Though, since Barton is qualified as a candidate in the upcoming House District 5 race, the board decided to table the reappointments until after election results are confirmed.
The Gordon County Animal Control will host their animal adoption event today from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Ledbetter said the goal is to find each animal a permanent home before the holidays.