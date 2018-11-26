After seven people spoke against a rezoning request by John and Brandon Ross, who were seeking approval to build six chicken houses on Blalock Road to grow their, during a public hearing earlier this week, the application failed following consideration by Gordon County commissioners.
The applicants’ proposal was presented at Tuesday’s commission meeting and followed by neighbors of the discussed property who claimed this rezoning could threaten their livelihoods.
The request wanted to change 90.34 acres on Blalock Road from A-1 land to conditional use property. If approved, the property would be used to build six chicken houses to expand the Ross Farm and would require minimal deforestation, according to the applicants’ counsel Terry Brumlow. The houses would not be mega houses, though they would be larger than the standard size, and they would be at least 500 feet from any nearby residents, Brumlow said.
Marvin Blalock, who has lived in the area since 1944, said if the rezoning was approved, his honey bee business would be destroyed.
“I can’t afford to lose thirty to forty hives of honey bees, it would put me out of business,” said Blalock, who explained that ammonia from the chicken farm would disorient his bees and kill their colonies.
Microbiologist and chemist Charlene Hendrix said scientific research proves that chicken farms cause long-term health effects for humans, including asthma, upper respiratory diseases and potentially cancer. Hendrix also said destroying Blalock’s bee farm would decrease pollination of local fruit trees, plants and produce, which would significantly alter Gordon County ecosystems.
Others who spoke against the rezoning included Blalock’s daughter, Hendrix’s mother and residents near the Blalock Road property.
One speaker, James Youngblood brought up the topic of “vertical integration,” which claims that all small-scale chicken farms are controlled by six massive corporations. Youngblood said companies like Tyson and other corporations control all chicken farms, actually owning the chickens, determining the prices and transporting the chickens all over the world.
“We’ve got too many chickens here and not enough honey bees,” Betty Payne said, mother of Hendrix. She brought two jars of honey from Blalock’s farm to demonstrate the success of his bee farm.
After these speakers, the applicants defended their request, claiming that their chickens were going directly to local Chick-fil-A restaurants. Chick-fil-A Corporate would determine the rules and regulations for their farm, according to John Ross.
“This is not about money,” said Brandon Ross, John’s son who would be in charge of constructing and managing the chicken houses. “This has been in my blood ever since I was born. It’s a passion.”
The Ross application was recommended for approval by the Gordon County Planning Commission, and though the board had one motion to approve, the motion failed for lack of a second. County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said the applicants’ next steps would be to appeal the board’s decision and take their request to the superior court.
The Service Delivery Strategy Agreement proposed by the city of Calhoun was approved by the board after months of mediation. On Oct. 2, county and city officials spent over 12 hours mediating this agreement, Ledbetter said, and both have now finally approved the final draft.
“We have to send it next to Fairmount, Resaca and Plainville. And they have to approve it before it becomes effective,” Ledbetter said. If these city governments approve the agreement, it will then be sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for approval. “It will be good to move forward (with this agreement).”
Two budget amendments were passed, the first of which allows the county to accept a security grant from the Department of Homeland Security for an amount of $90,775 for county emergency management procedure updates. The second budget amendment was for $50,329 for a negotiation between the county and Spillman Technologies regarding project management services, installation and first-year maintenance for the county’s E-911. Ledbetter said he hasn’t finished his discussion with Spillman, yet he aims to not spend the entire amount.
A second reading of the emergency management ordinance was approved, which is a long-term plan replacing the need for the board to approve new emergency procedures and strategies every few years. The 2019 board of commissioners’ schedule was approved, as was two re-appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission for Nathan Serritt and Eddie Smith. These appointments will last for four years and expire at the end of 2019.