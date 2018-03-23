In a split decision, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners approved the rezoning of property in Fairmount to allow six more chicken houses to be built. The land, in the process of being purchased by Robbie Evans, is 66 acres off of Mt. Olive Church Road. The Board voted to approve rezoning from agricultural to conditional use in a 3-2 decision.
Four people signed up to speak against the rezoning, with most concerned about the smell, traffic, taxes and property values.
“Their (other properties with chicken houses) have increased in value due to the chicken houses, but mine has dropped because of it,” Randall Mulkey, of Mt. Olive Church Road, said. “But my taxes haven’t gone down. It needs to be balanced.”
His concerns were echoed by Jerry Collis, also of Fairmount.
“You’ve allowed all these chicken houses around and my taxes have gone up,” Collis told the Board.
He said he was also concerned about the smell and the traffic, pointing out that several chicken house owners do not live on the property.
“They don’t have to deal with it. We bought our place 15 years ago and it was beautiful. Now it’s just chicken houses.”
Robert Legg, also of Mt. Olive Church Road, echoed their concerns. “I’ve been in the house that I built for 32 years. From my front porch, I can see 12 chicken houses, I can see six from my back porch and there are 42 chicken houses within a half mile. Mt. Olive Church Road has plenty of chicken houses.”
Dianne Kirby, of Creek Ridge Drive in Fairmount, agreed, but took a slightly different approach, citing research that suggests chicken litter causes algae blooms and may cause water to become unsafe due to “Blue Baby Syndrome,” a potentially fatal disease in babies caused by nitrate contamination decreasing the amount of oxygen found in water.
She also pointed out that tax exemptions granted to poultry houses allows the farmers to have significantly lower tax bills, while others increase.
“They are basically not paying taxes on 90 percent of what they purchase,” she said.
Commissioners Becky Hood, Chad Steward and Kevin Cunningham all stated they lived close to chicken houses and understood the frustration the residents felt. During the vote, Hood and Norris Sexton opposed the change with Steward, Cunningham, and M.L. “Bud” Owens voting in favor of it.
Robbie Evans, who requested the zoning change, was available at the meeting and explained.
“I’ve done all that was asked,” he said, adding that he selected that property because it was off the road and not easily visible. He added he planned to leave some of the wooded area uncut so the closest neighbors would also have that barrier between them and the houses.
“My litter won’t even touch Georgia ground,” he said. “I plan to have a conveyor system that takes it from the chicken house and dumps it into a truck. That truck will take it to Kentucky. I don’t like the smell and flies, either.”
As for living on the property, he said he is in the process of finding a home close to the property for his father, then he plans to move his family onto the property.
“I want to live on my farm,” he said.
County Administrator James Ledbetter told the Board that Evans would be required to meet all of the conditions for development of a dry litter poultry operation before the county could issue a building permit and read those requirements: Include a Development and Design Plan. A comprehensive, detailed site plan showing and identifying significant onsite and proposed features, to include: (1) The boundaries of the parcel of land by survey. (2) Any existing and proposed structures on the property. (3) Any water impoundments and/or waterways on the property. (4) Any existing and proposed septic systems. (5) Any existing and proposed screening. (6) Any public roadways directly serving the parcel of land. (7) Required setbacks. See ULDC Section 4.03.02. (8) Required buffer zones as described in ULDC Section 4.03.021. (9) Any existing and proposed utility lines. (10) Existing and proposed topographic contours at vertical intervals of five (5) feet maximum (U.S.G.S topographic maps may be used for existing contours). (11) The design of the chicken houses, stack houses and operations should minimize the impacts of the poultry house on adjacent properties. For example, the ventilation fan exhausts should be directed away from the closest property lines of adjoining properties. b. Nutrient (waste) management plan. The Design and Development Plan shall include a Nutrient (Waste) Management Plan (NMP) that establishes the methods by which waste generated as part of the Dry Litter Poultry Operation will be managed and disposed of including any temporary storage of such waste if managed on-site. The NMP shall, at a minimum, include best management practices and procedures necessary to implement applicable waste limitations and standards. A copy of the plan must be maintained on site and available for inspection by the Ordinance Officer upon his request.
Last July, the Gordon County Board of Commissioners amended the Unified Land Development Code for Dry Litter Poultry Operations, which put stricter application requirements for DLPOs, including requirements for development and design plans, nutrient/waste management plans, water supply and usage plans, land owner notice requirements for adjacent property owners; buffer zones; setbacks and other various requirements including stricter odor control, impact of the character of surrounding neighborhoods and traffic nuisances.