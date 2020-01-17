The Gordon County Schools Board of Education approved a new calendar for the 2020-2021 academic year and decided to move forward with work on two potential Education Local Option Sales Tax (ELOST) projects, including the development of a Sonoraville High School baseball field and repaving at the district transportation complex.
The two projects would be paid for with remaining funds in the existing ELOST budget, which, according to Superintendent Kimberly Fraker, are estimated to be approximately $2 million after all collections are made. She said that number was on the “low end” and the total could be significantly higher.
From those funds, Fraker said an estimated $150,000-$250,000 would go toward paving areas that need work at the transportation complex. A more complete overhaul and repaving would cost closer to $2 million and was decided against by the board.
The cost estimate for creating a new baseball field for high school player use at Sonoraville High School ranges from $450,000-$500,000 up to $600,000. This would not include things any new restroom facilities or similar add-ons and would require renovating the existing school field, which is currently used by the Red Bud Middle School team, rather than constructing an entirely new one.
“To do that, to take the middle school field that we currently have there and change it into a high school field, which would mean we could still use some of the existing structure there, to do it and do it in the right way and add lighting, we’re looking at $450,000-$500,000,” said Fraker. “It could be up to $600,000 depending on the price of materials and how much dirt has to be brought in.”
An engineer will be brought in to talk with the board about their options for renovating the existing field at a future meeting and will also take notes on what the board would like to see developed there. Then the project will go through the Request For Proposal (RFP) process.
Also discussed related to ELOST was when a request for continuation for that tax will be brought before voters. At previous meetings, the board had discussed November 2020 as an option but decided to move forward with the continuation set for May 2021.
“Sometimes people get caught up in the presidential election and lose focus,” said board member Bobby Hall. “We still have projects that we need to do, even when that big election is happening.”
The 2020-2021 academic calendar was also approved on Monday evening.
The first day of school is set for Wednesday, Aug. 12, and the last day of the school year is set for May 26 for a total 176 student school days. The major out-of-school holidays are as follows:
♦ Fall break: Oct. 5-6
♦ Thanksgiving break: Nov. 23-27
♦ Christmas break: Dec. 21-Jan. 4
♦ Winter break: Feb. 15-17
♦ Spring break: April 5-9
A full version of the calendar is available for download on the county school system e-Board website.
In other business, the board recognized its December 2nd Mile Award winner, Red Bud Middle School nurse Kristi Langham, and Gordon County Schools’ Community Connection Award winner for the month, Rosellen Burns.
Langham was nominated by a number of her coworkers at Red Bud Middle School, including her principal, Amy Stewart.
“Nurse Kristi wholeheartedly serves more than 900 students at RBMS. She is diligent in her effort to keep students healthy while maximizing their school attendance,” said Stewart. “While her competence is unquestionable, it is the consistent nurturing and kindness exhibited that make Kristi truly special.”
Burns was nominated by the district’s student services staff for her work throughout the community with children in need.
“Rosellen has leveraged her time in retirement to continue to help the children in our community by organizing and creating the program ‘Christmas in July’, which provides back to school supplies to 100 families in our community each year,” said Georgette Hunt, Gordon County Schools’ social worker. “This is only one of the services Rosellen provides for our community. She also regularly attends the Interagency Collaborative meetings as a representative of her church and the Gordon County Christian Ministerial Alliance. She helps with the Hunger Walk, which provides food to four of our local food banks as part of her Ministerial Alliance duties. The Alliance also donated $500 to Ashworth’s Samaritan’s Closet to come alongside the assistance that is provided to students through this endeavor.”
Burns was honored by the Board of Education during its regular monthly meeting in January, and received a gift sponsored by North Georgia National Bank.