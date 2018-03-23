Board answers questions from Leadership Gordon County at recent meeting

The Gordon County Board of Commissioners were visited by participants of Leadership Gordon County at their most recent meeting on Tuesday, March 20. Those participants were given an opportunity during the meeting to ask the Commissioners questions about County operations and to learn more about the Gordon County government.
The Board also approved several requests that night, including a request to use the Resaca Battlefield Park a special event.
The Board approved a special Easter Sunrise Service that will be held at the Battlefield on Sunday, April 1 at 6 a.m. The request was made by the Resaca Church of God.
The Board also approved Gordon Emergency Management Director, Courtney Taylor, to submit a grant application to the Georgia Homeland Security in order to upgrade the mobile command unit. The $65,000 grant would include upgrades and repairs to virtually all technologies in the vehicle including satellite systems, camera systems and weather station. The grant does not require matching funds.
“We purchased the mobile command center with a grant in 2007,” Taylor told the board.
The week of April 8-14 was designated as National Telecommunicators Week in honor of dispatchers. According to the Gordon County website, E-911 employs 22 people, including Director Debbie Vance. They dispatch emergency personnel from the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office, both city and county fire departments, medical services, both animal control departments, Calhoun Police Department and Fairmount Police Department. In addition, they assist the county and city public works, Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia State Patrol.
The Board heard a rezoning request for 31.70 acres located at 3538 U.S. Hwy 41 South from agriculture to heavy industrial to allow LG to build a warehouse. The request was made by owner, OWR, LLC. The Board also heard a rezoning request from Robbie Evans for 66 acres off of Mt. Olive Church Road in Fairmount to switch from agriculture to conditional use so he can build six chicken houses on the property.
In upcoming Board news:
-Gordon County E-911 is hosting an open house on Monday, April 9 from 9-11 a.m. at the communications offices. This event is free and open to the public.
-Next Commissioner’s meetings will be held on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 and Tuesday, April 17, 2018
-Public Safety Committee meeting will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 4 p.m.
-ACCG Annual Conference and Training will be held April 27-30 in Savannah
-Tire Amnesty Day will be held April 14. Residents can bring up to 10 old tires to the landfill for disposal at no charge. Only car and truck tires; no tractor tires will be allowed.
Gordon County Administrator James Ledbetter provided updates on several county projects. According to Ledbetter, the Gordon County Animal Shelter building project is progressing, but is delayed while waiting on the trench drains that will go into the kennels.
The bid request for renovations on the courthouse will be ready soon. Once it is reviewed, it will be submitted and companies will have about six weeks to submit bids. Ledbetter said he does not anticipate the county having to rent space for the relocated employees as the county has enough extra offices in the Gordon County Government Plaza.
Ledbetter said the budget process is well underway and although he and the finance officers have a few more department heads to interview, they are ahead of schedule.