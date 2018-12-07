Gordon County Animal Control will be hosting an adoption event later this month where fees will be reduced or waived in an attempt to encourage locals to bring a pet home with them.
The event will be held Dec. 22 at the new Animal Control facility at 790 Harris Beamer Road, where the animals and staff were transferred following the ribbon cutting in November. Animal Control Director Sue Henson and her staff are planning the event.
County Administrator Jim Ledbetter announced the event to county commissioners at their meeting earlier this week.
At the event, Animal Control aims to provide food, supplies and starter kits to help out new pet owners. Ledbetter and Henson are working on this project together, with a common goal of finding permanent homes for all the animals before Christmas.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved a 2019-2020 local maintenance and improvement grant project report for submission to the Georgia Department of Transportation. According to GDOT, this grant program was developed to help local governments fund improvements to state roads.
The report details a request for about 12 miles of county roads to be resurfaced, beginning July 1, 2019. The total cost for this request is estimated to be in the area of $1.2 million.
Ledbetter reported that both the SPLOST (the 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax) and LOST (local option sales tax) funds were up. According to his report, the October 2018 SPLOST collections increased by about 21.38 percent from this time last year; LOST collections increased by 21.42 percent. This news was welcome by commissioners, as both collections from September had been down by about 9 percent.
The board approved to declare 11 computers from the Emergency Operations Center as surplus property. These computers have recently been replaced with newer computers, and the EOC no longer has any use for them. Following approval for surplus declaration, Ledbetter said the computers will be donated to the Gordon County Extension Service for use in the 4-H program.
A budget amendment to fund one-time pay increases at year end was also approved, which aims to increase rewards for employee efficiency.