The Gordon County Board of Education publicly announced Bryan “Bo” Bohannon as its first 2nd Mile Award winner of the 2019-2020 school year at its meeting on Sept. 9. Bohannon was told about the nomination last Friday by Gordon County Schools Superintendent Kimberly Fraker and Lee Rushing, Transportation Maintenance Supervisor.
The 2nd Mile Award is given out to select, nominated members of the school system throughout the year for going the extra mile and doing more than is required of them. Bohannon has been a mechanic in the school system’s transportation department since 2006 and was selected to receive the award because of his willingness to assist coworkers with a positive attitude.
“Bo always has a smile on his face and a word of encouragement every time you see or talk to him,” said Dana Brown, Gordon County Schools bus driver.
Rushing, who serves as Gordon County’s Bus Shop Foreman, said Bohannon also plays an important role in keeping school buses in the county up-to-par and is never unwilling to help out with duties above and beyond those required of him.
“Bo has been an integral part of our daily operations, from monthly inspections to our repairs for our school bus fleet and service fleet. He also helps out with other bus duties when the need occurs,” Rushing said. “A very reliable employee, Bo has been a mechanic and technician for most of his life, having worked with his father doing automotive repairs in their shop for many years. It has been a pleasure working with Bo all these years, and he is very deserving of the 2nd Mile Award.”
In addition the honor of being named a 2nd Mile Award winner, Bohannon received a gift sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse of Calhoun in recognition of his service to Gordon County Schools.